Former Rockets coach Rudy Tomjanovich scores a sale in Cheviot Hills

Retired basketball player and coach Rudy Tomjanovich and his wife, Sophie, have sold their home in the Cheviot Hills neighborhood of L.A. for around $2.983 million.
The shake-sided Traditional home originally came up for sale last year at $3.475 million. More recently, the property had been listed for $2.995 million, records show.
Built in 2011, the two-story home has more than 3,900 square feet of interior, five bedrooms and 4.25 bathrooms. A total of three fireplaces lie in the family room, living room and master retreat. The eat-in kitchen is outfitted with a large island/breakfast bar.
A covered patio spanning the length of the house extends the living space outdoors. Elsewhere, is an outdoor fireplace and sitting area.
Tomjanovich, 70, was a five-time NBA All-Star during his 11-year playing career. As a basketball coach, he piloted the Houston Rockets to championships in 1994 and 1995, and was the head coach of the men’s team that took gold at the 2000 Summer Olympics.
In 2004, he agreed to a five-year deal to become head coach of the Lakers, replacing the outgoing Phil Jackson. However, citing medical issues, he resigned from the position midway through his first season with the team. Jackson would rejoin the team as head coach the following year.
He and his wife bought the place about seven years ago for $2.335 million, real estate records show.
David Elston and Terri Elston of Douglas Elliman were the listing agents. Anna Solomon of the Agency represented the buyer.