Former home of secret Hollywood pimp Scotty Bowers lists in Los Feliz

A glamorous, hushed mythos surrounds Scotty Bowers, who served as pimp to the stars during Hollywood’s golden age.
From the 1940s to the ‘80s, the former Marine worked as a liaison of sorts, covertly providing sexual services from a gas station-turned-brothel for closeted celebrities. Among his clients, he said, were such icons as Cary Grant, Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn.
If the stories that surround Bowers are true, then this 1940s home has probably seen a few things over the years. The cozy Los Feliz abode, which once belonged to Bowers, is on the market for $1.497 million.
The one-story Traditional sits behind fences and landscaping in the in Hollywood Grove neighborhood. A covered front porch accesses the touched-up interior full of white walls, hardwood floors and oversized windows.
Highlights include a living room with a brick fireplace, a chandelier-topped dining area and a tile-lined kitchen. Downstairs, the basement adds a gym space with polished concrete floors.
The sunny master suite, one of three bedrooms and 1.75 bathrooms, expands to an office with access to the backyard. A patio and lawn surround a swimming pool, and the space also features a detached garage that can serve as a pool house or studio.
Konstantine Valissarakos of Nourmand and Associates holds the listing with Richard Yohon of Sotheby’s International Realty.
In 2017, a documentary about Bowers titled “Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood” premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.