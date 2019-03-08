Brooklyn Nets GM Sean Marks puts Newport Beach abode up for sale

While his team makes a push for the playoffs, Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks is making some moves of his own. His Newport Beach home of three years is on the market for $3.395 million.
That’s nearly $400,000 more than he paid for it in 2016, records show.
Designed by local architect Eric Aust, the 2015 home sits on a long, thin lot on the Balboa Peninsula. Shades of white cover just about everything in the 3,143-square-foot floor plan, from the paneled walls to the built-in cabinetry to the marble countertops.
On the main level, a sunny living room with a fireplace opens through pocketing doors to an entertainer’s patio. The two-story interior also holds four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a dining area, center-island kitchen and bonus room.
Vaulted ceilings top the master suite, which opens to a private balcony. Up top, a rooftop deck with ocean views adds more space to entertain.
Steve High and Evan Corkett of Villa Real Estate hold the listing.
Marks, 43, was the NBA’s first New Zealand-born player and spent seasons with six franchises during his 12-year career. In 2016, he agreed to a four-year deal to become the general manager of the Nets, replacing the departed Billy King.