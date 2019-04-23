Former Rocket Steve Francis puts Houston mansion on the market

Everything’s bigger in Texas, including this Houston mansion owned by retired NBA player Steve Francis. The former Rockets star is asking $5.495 million for the 10,780-square-foot home, records show.
Located on the west side of the city, the palatial estate recalls a French manor, with columns and a trio of front-facing balconies touching up the exterior.
The theme continues inside, where crystal chandeliers, marble floors and moldings fill expansive living spaces. Stone fireplaces anchor the formal living and dining rooms, and the main level also holds a rotunda-topped foyer, a family room under coffered ceilings and a center-island kitchen with a miniature wine cellar.
Hardwood fills the master suite, which expands to a spacious bathroom and three custom closets. In addition to five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, there’s a theater, game room and bonus room.
Out back, a column-lined covered patio with a summer kitchen adjoins a yard with a swimming pool and spa. The nearly one-acre grounds also hold a cabana and basketball court.
Marilyn S. Martinez of Beth Wolff Realtors holds the listing.
Francis, 42, spent a decade in the NBA, playing for the Rockets, Orlando Magic and New York Knicks before ending his career with the Beijing Ducks in China. In addition to being named NBA rookie of the year in 2000, he was named to three straight All-Star games from 2002 to 2004.