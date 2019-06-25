Steve Martin lists the house next door in BHPO for $2.15 million

Actor-comedian Steve Martin has put a home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area up for sale at $2.149 million.
Built in 1957, the contemporary-vibe house sits on an acre lot next door to Martin’s main estate — an English Country-style spread he bought in 1995 from actors Corbin Bernsen and Amanda Pays.
The updated two-story has high ceilings and walls of windows opening to garden and canyon views. The main floor is largely devoted to open-plan space and consists of a living room with an oversized fireplace, an eat-in kitchen and a dining area. Sliding glass doors connect the common area to a covered balcony.
A second balcony sits off the master suite. There are four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in all.
Outside, brick patios and mature landscaping fill out the grounds. A two-car garage sits near the front.
Martin, 73, got his start as a stand-up comic. Over the decades, he’s been among the most frequent hosts of “Saturday Night Live” and, as a film actor, has had numerous starring roles, including “The Jerk” (1979), “Three Amigos” (1986) and “The Father of the Bride” films.
Last year, he appeared alongside comedian Martin Short in the Netflix special “Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life.”
Martin bought the property in 1997 for $995,000, records show.
Myra Nourmand of Nourmand & Associates holds the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.