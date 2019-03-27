TV’s Tom Forman and Tanya McQueen ask $5.195 million for eye-catching Encino home

Television producer Tom Forman and his wife, reality television host Tanya McQueen, are ready to move on from their Encino estate of two years. After some aesthetic touch-ups, the home is on the market for $5.195 million.
It’s no surprise they gave the place a facelift despite buying it newly built in 2017. McQueen previously worked as a designer on “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” the same show that Forman produced.
Past a wood-shingled exterior, wallpapers and subdued colors bring a fresh vibe to the previously whitewashed floor plan. In 7,300 square feet, there are six bedrooms, eight bathrooms and a bevy of expansive living spaces.
Highlights include a two-story foyer, a formal dining room under vaulted ceilings and a double-island kitchen. Oversized brick fireplaces anchor the living room and family room, which opens through pocketing doors to an outdoor dining area.
In the master suite — complete with vaulted ceilings and farmhouse doors — a dual-sided fireplace separates the bedroom from a sitting area. There’s also a gym, a movie theater and a pair of second-story terraces that take in the 0.8-acre grounds.
The front yard swaps garden gnomes for decorative sheep, and it also holds a flagstone walkway and covered front porch. Out back, there’s a swimming pool, spa, covered patio, two fireplaces and a fire pit.
Craig Knizek of the Agency and Andrew Dinsky of Keller Williams Realty hold the listing.
Forman is the CEO of entertainment company Critical Content, whose slate of shows include “Catfish: The TV Show” and “Guy’s Grocery Games.”
In addition to appearing on “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” McQueen has hosted the Lifetime show “Picker Sisters” and the CW show “Hitched or Ditched.”