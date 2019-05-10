Tracey Edmonds lists Sherman Oaks contemporary for sale

Former “Extra” co-host Tracey Edmonds is looking to make a little extra in Sherman Oaks, where a home she owns through a corporate entity is on the market for $1.849 million.
Edmonds, who is engaged to former two-sport star Deion Sanders, bought the property two years ago for $1.46 million, records show.
Obscured by fences and mature trees, the three-story contemporary features more than 4,000 square feet of living space, dark hardwood floors and updated LED lighting throughout. Set high up from the street, views take in the surrounding valley and mountain.
On the main floor, which is largely devoted to open-concept space, there’s a living room with floor-to-ceiling windows, a dining room, a wet bar and a galley-style kitchen. Two bedrooms lie on the second level. A sunroom adjoins the top-floor master suite for a total of three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
Edmonds, 52, has producer credits that include the 1997 film “Soul Food” and the shows “College Hill” and “Deion’s Family Playbook.” She appeared on the newsmagazine “Extra” from 2014-17.
She currently serves as an executive producer on the new BET show “Games People Play.”
Mica Rabineau of Nourmand & Associates holds the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service.