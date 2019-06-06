Padres great Trevor Hoffman sells his home field in Rancho Santa Fe

San Diego Padres Hall of Fame reliever Trevor Hoffman has closed a deal in Rancho Santa Fe, selling his home of nearly two decades for $3.575 million.
Hoffman, who ranks No. 2 on the all-time major league saves list, had asked about $3.75 million for the property, which hit the market in February. He paid $2.685 million for the house in 2002, records show.
Set on more than an acre in a guard-gated community, the estate centers on a Spanish-style home with six bedrooms, 5.25 bathrooms and about 8,300 square feet of living space.
Built in the 1990s, the house features a formal entry that opens to the living and dining rooms. A center-island kitchen sits off the living room area. Other amenities include a custom wine cellar, a theater and a billiards room with a wet bar. There’s also a gym.
Sliding glass doors open to a covered patio with beamed ceilings and a fireplace feature. Nearby is a custom swimming pool with a rock spa, a fire pit, a tennis court and a batting cage. Tall palms and mature trees dot the landscaped grounds.
Hoffman, 51, played the majority of his career with the Padres and had stints with the Marlins and Brewers. A native of California, he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame last year.
Marco Martelli and Garrett Green of Joseph Martelli Real Estate Investments were the listing agents. Liza Kay of 92130 Realty represented the buyer.