Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss is ready to hip-hop out of Sherman Oaks

By
Apr 22, 2019 | 8:30 AM
The main living space of the Sherman Oaks house features vaulted and beamed ceilings. (Daniel Dahler Photography)

Stephen Boss, who gained fame as fan favorite tWitch on “So You Think You Can Dance,” has listed his traditional-style home in Sherman Oaks for sale at $1.299 million.

Built in 1976 and remodeled, the more than 2,500-square-foot house is entered through a double door that opens to a living room with a cathedral wood-beam ceiling and large windows with plantation shutters. An adjacent family room features a stone fireplace.

The dining room opens to a kitchen featuring quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances and a breakfast island.

The second story contains all four bedrooms, including a master suite with a vaulted ceiling, a walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom, one of the home’s three bathrooms.

A pergola-shaded dining patio overlooks the pool area and backyard.

Boss, 36, wowed “Dance” audiences in 2008 when he was Season 4 runner-up with his freestyle hip-hop. He has since been a mentor and a judge on the dance competition series as well as appeared on numerous television shows.

He bought the property in 2015 for $1.15 million.

Anthony Paradise and Jose Lopez-Cepero of Sotheby’s International Realty are the listing agents.

