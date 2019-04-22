Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss is ready to hip-hop out of Sherman Oaks

Stephen Boss, who gained fame as fan favorite tWitch on “So You Think You Can Dance,” has listed his traditional-style home in Sherman Oaks for sale at $1.299 million.
Built in 1976 and remodeled, the more than 2,500-square-foot house is entered through a double door that opens to a living room with a cathedral wood-beam ceiling and large windows with plantation shutters. An adjacent family room features a stone fireplace.
The dining room opens to a kitchen featuring quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances and a breakfast island.
The second story contains all four bedrooms, including a master suite with a vaulted ceiling, a walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom, one of the home’s three bathrooms.
A pergola-shaded dining patio overlooks the pool area and backyard.
Boss, 36, wowed “Dance” audiences in 2008 when he was Season 4 runner-up with his freestyle hip-hop. He has since been a mentor and a judge on the dance competition series as well as appeared on numerous television shows.
He bought the property in 2015 for $1.15 million.
Anthony Paradise and Jose Lopez-Cepero of Sotheby’s International Realty are the listing agents.