Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss would be 41 today. His mom says it’s his first ‘heavenly birthday’

It’s a bittersweet day for the family of Stephen “Twitch” Boss, as they celebrate what would have been the late TV star’s 41st birthday.

Connie Boss Alexander, the “So You Think You Can Dance” alum’s mother, shared a Facebook tribute honoring her son on Friday. “It’s your 1st Heavenly birthday, celebrating the 41st year of your birth.

“Thank you God for years we were blessed with your physical presence on earth,” she captioned a photo of her son putting her arm around her shoulder.

Alexander recalled celebrating her son’s 40th birthday last year and shared what his “party in heaven” looks like. She said she thinks the celebration “will be something to behold... all of the ancestors in the Soul Train line.”

“We miss you, we love you my darling son! Dance, Dance, Dance, it’s your birthday!,” she continued.

Boss, who was born on Sept. 29, 1982, was best known for his time as a competitor on “So You Think You Can Dance” and as a DJ and executive producer on the “Ellen DeGeneres” show. He died by suicide on Dec. 13, 2022, at age 40.

Stephen Boss, left, and wife Allison Holker at the Teen Choice Awards in 2018. (Jordan Strauss / Invision / Associated Press)

Boss was laid to rest in February in a private Los Angeles celebration of life attended by wife Allison Holker, Ellen DeGeneres, Wayne Brady, Debbie Allen and more.

Holker, who shares three children with the TV personality, celebrated her husband’s birthday in a touching Instagram post. The dancer and her children, carrying bouquets of flowers, posed around Boss’ burial marker.

“Forever on our hearts and minds carrying us, guiding us and lifting us,” Holker captioned her collection of photos. “We feel your presence every day and will forever be grateful for the beautiful times we shared together.”

Holker shared photos of her youngest children — Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3 — posing against the cemetery‘s verdant lawns and blue skies, a selfie with daughter Weslie, 15, and a picture of Boss’ plaque.

“Beloved Husband, Father, Brother and Son,” the bronze marker reads. The final images in Holker’s Instagram carousel were a family portrait and a photo of Boss smiling.

Holker continued her caption: “We feel your arms wrapping around us and holding us up on this day. Happy birthday my love @sir_twitch_alot a day we will always celebrate the gift you were and still are to this world. We love you!”