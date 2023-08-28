Allison Holker posts first dance video since husband Twitch’s death: ‘Felt so good to dance again’

Allison Holker has posted her first dance video since the death of Stephen “Twitch” Boss, her longtime dance partner and husband of nine years.

Over the weekend, the professional dancer and TV host shared a clip of her and actor-choreographer Brittany Perry-Russell busting a move to Missy Elliott’s “Bomb Intro / Pass That Dutch.” She thanked Perry-Russell for creating a “fun” environment and making her “feel safe” during the experience.

“Truly felt so good to dance again,” Holker wrote on Instagram.

“I was overwhelmed with so many emotions. I was both scared and excited. But dance has always been there for me… even now and I am so grateful for that.”

Holker and Boss often posted videos of themselves dancing together on social media. Their last dance video — a clip of the couple grooving to Alicia Keys’ “December Back 2 June” in front of their family Christmas tree — was posted days before Boss died by suicide on Dec. 13. The dancer and beloved “Ellen DeGeneres Show” DJ was 40.

“Dancing with him was so special,” Holker told People in May. “I haven’t danced yet. That’s gonna be a big step for me, but I know that I’ll get there. He’s guiding me on this path.”

Suicide prevention and crisis counseling resources If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help from a professional and call 9-8-8. The United States’ first nationwide three-digit mental health crisis hotline 988 will connect callers with trained mental health counselors. Text “HOME” to 741741 in the U.S. and Canada to reach the Crisis Text Line. More resources

Holker and Boss both competed on the reality TV program “So You Think You Can Dance” and fell in love while returning to the show as all-stars. They wed in December 2013 and shared three children: Weslie,15, Maddox, 7, and Zaia, 3.

“It’s been really hard because I can’t understand what was happening in that moment [he died],” Holker told People.

“I told him, ‘I forgive you, and I hope you’re with us.’ Talking to him and expressing all those emotions of forgiveness and sadness but also love and joy was so healing.”