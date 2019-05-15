Singer-songwriter Ty Segall settles into a Topanga treehouse

Garage-rock artist Ty Segall is parking himself in the hills of Topanga, where he’s bought an architectural treehouse for $1.3 million.
Perched on a Fernwood bluff, the wood-and-glass estate takes in sweeping canyon views from a series of terraces. There’s a wraparound deck off the main level, a private balcony off the master suite and a rooftop lounge lined with turf.
In 1,933 square feet of living space, the three-story home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.
Common rooms include a living room under beamed ceilings, a Saltillo tile kitchen and a dining room with a wall of brick. Down below, a spacious bonus room lightens things up with white-painted ceilings, white walls and light hardwood floors.
A spiral staircase ascends to the master, which features dramatic vaulted ceilings and a freestanding fireplace in the corner.
The property first hit the market in February for $1.325 million, records show.
Drew Snyder and Sarah Sutton of Snyder Sutton Real Estate held the listing. Courtney Poulos of ACME Real Estate represented the buyer.
A Laguna Beach native, Segall has recorded 10 solo studio albums since 2008, including “Melted,” “Emotional Manipulator” and 2018’s “Freedom’s Goblin.” The 31-year-old also plays in the bands Fuzz, Broken Bat and the C.I.A.