Westwood penthouse fetches a 2019-high $13.335 million

The bar has just been raised in Remington, an amenity-filled high-rise in Westwood Village. A two-story penthouse that sits atop the building has sold for $13.335 million.
That’s the most expensive condominium sale in Los Angeles County this year and the priciest since November, when married couple Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann shelled out $14.5 million for an 8,000-square-foot unit in Santa Monica.
The penthouse, which hit the market in January for $15.95 million, clocks in at just under 6,000 square feet and features expansive living spaces and custom details throughout the window-filled floor plan.
Accessed by a private elevator, the unit opens to a two-story foyer and a living room. Other spaces include a dining room with herringbone floors and a marble-filled kitchen. A breakfast nook is outfitted with built-in booth seating.
Upstairs, a lofted lounge leads into a master suite with handcrafted wallpaper and a marble fireplace. It overlooks the city and ocean from floor-to-ceiling windows.
The views continue outside, where a 1,800-square-foot terrace boasts covered and uncovered living and dining areas.
Built in 2001, the Remington offers such resident amenities as a saltwater pool, a spa, a game room, an outdoor courtyard, wine lockers and valet parking.
Greg Holcomb and Cassandra Petersen of Compass held the listing. Sally Forster Jones, also with Compass, represented the buyer.
Only two other condo sales have topped $10 million this year in L.A. County. A three-bedroom unit in Santa Monica’s Seychelle complex sold in March for $12.5 million. In April, former Golden State Warriors star David Lee sold his unfinished place in West Hollywood’s Sierra Towers for $11 million.