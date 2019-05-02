Westwood condo tied to Nixon Treasury secretary seeks $3.5 million

A Westwood condominium owned by the estate of William E. Simon, the former U.S. Treasury secretary who leveraged the buyout craze of the 1980s to amass a multimillion-dollar fortune, has come on the market for $3.5 million.
Found within the Blair House, a 28-story high-rise on Wilshire Boulevard, the three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom unit takes in city, mountain and ocean views from nearly every room. Some 3,500 square feet of living space holds a living room with a fireplace, a formal dining area and an eat-in kitchen. The wood-paneled den has a wet bar.
Floor-to-ceiling sliding doors open to a terrace balcony that wraps the entire unit. Two covered parking spaces are included in the sale.
Simon, who died in 2000 at 72, left his job as a bond trader on Wall Street to join the Nixon administration in the 1970s as deputy Treasury secretary. He later became director of the Federal Energy Office before being named Treasury secretary in 1974, a position he retained under President Ford following Nixon’s resignation from office that year.
From 1977 to 1980, he served as treasurer for the United States Olympic Committee.
Simon bought the unit in the early 1990s, public records show. South Korean pop star Psy and actor Milton Berle are among other past building residents.
