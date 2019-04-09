Baseball star Yoenis Céspedes takes a loss on Florida home

Yoenis Céspedes is sitting out the first few months of baseball season following heel surgery, but the Mets slugger is keeping busy in the real estate game. Records show he recently sold his golf course home in Boca Raton, Fla., for $1.8 million.
The sale chalks up as a slight loss for Céspedes, who paid $1.85 million for it five years ago. He first listed the half-acre estate for $2.2 million in October.
Found about two miles from the ocean in Bocaire Country Club, the cul-de-sac property draws the eye from the street with palm-topped landscaping, a red clay tile roof and tan stucco exterior. Through a double-door entry, the home opens to 7,306 square feet of expansive living spaces.
Cherrywood accents mix with tile floors and yellow walls on the main level, which holds a column-lined dining room and two-story living room with floor-to-ceiling windows and a wet bar. Further in, coffered ceilings top the family room and kitchen.
The second story holds most of the home’s six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, as well as a theater room with tiered seating. A pair of covered balconies extend the living space outside, with the one out back overlooking a patio with a pool and spa.
Beth Walsh and Thomas David Walsh of Lang Realty held the listing, according to the Multiple Listing Service. Sian Matthew of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage represented the buyer.
Céspedes, a two-time All-Star, has played for the Athletics, Red Sox, Tigers and Mets during his eight years in the league. He helped lead the Mets to the World Series in 2015, when they fell to the Royals in five games.