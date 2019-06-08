Advertisement

Home of the Week: An ode to New England's Shingle style

By
Jun 08, 2019

This charming Pasadena home, designed by architect Seymour Locke, is a pristine example of the Shingle architectural style, which was popularized in the late 1800s in affluent New England communities.

Dating to 1895, when Grover Cleveland was serving his second term as president, the two-story displays the fine craftsmanship of the era with its period built-ins and multiple original fireplaces. Outside, more than a half-acre of park-like grounds hold arroyo stone walls, rose gardens and a producing vineyard.

The details

Location: 325 S. Grand Ave., Pasadena, 91105

Asking price: $2.8 million

Year built: 1895

Living area: 5,908 square feet, five bedrooms, 4.25 bathrooms

Lot size: 0.63 of an acre

Features: Grand foyer with curving staircase; formal entertaining rooms; four fireplaces; arroyo stone walls; gazebo; mature trees; producing vineyard

About the area: In the 91105 ZIP Code, based on nine sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $1.376 million, a 27.2% decrease compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Gretchen B. Seager, Sotheby’s International Realty, (626) 396-3973

