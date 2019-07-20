Hot Property: David Arquette to go a couple rounds in the real estate market

Actor David Arquette appears set on shaking up his real estate portfolio, listing both his Encino home and a Lake Arrowhead retreat for sale.

The Encino property, purchased two years ago from actress Kate Walsh, is priced at $4.975 million and includes more than an acre of grounds, a tennis court and a guesthouse.

Built in 1950 and extensively updated during Walsh’s stay, the single-story traditional features a beamed-ceiling living room, a lavish chef’s kitchen and a screening room dressed in dark blue wallpaper. Bi-folding doors in the dining room open to a patio in the backyard.

A custom dressing room and marble-clad bathroom are part of the master suite, which holds one of two fireplaces. Including the guesthouse, there are five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

Outside, streams of market lights cross over a swimming pool and spa. Elsewhere on the property is a wrestling ring — a nod to one of Arquette’s professions.

Listed at $1.595 million, the Lake Arrowhead home backs up to a golf course with treetop, mountain and lake views.

A voluminous living room with a river rock fireplace and a log-beam ceiling make up the heart of the 5,068-square-foot house. Other features include a wet bar with a leather top, a custom chef’s kitchen, an office, a game room and a wine cellar. Four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms fill out the floor plan.

The 47-year-old Arquette is known for his film roles in the “Scream” franchise, “Eight Legged Freaks” (2002) and “Never Been Kissed” (1999). He served as an executive producer of the TV series “Cougar Town” during the show’s run from 2009 to 2015.

In the early 2000s, the actor dabbled in professional wrestling and briefly held the WCW Heavyweight title. After an 18-year hiatus, he returned to the ring last year for Championship Wrestling From Hollywood in Port Hueneme.

Jonah Wilson of Hilton & Hyland holds the Encino listing; Meghan Hardin of Coldwell Banker Sky Ridge Realty has the Lake Arrowhead listing.

On a red carpet out of BHPO

Actress Emma Stone is walking away a winner from her cottage in the Beverly Hills Post Office area. Her updated 1950s home recently sold for the full asking price of $3.899 million.

The “La La Land” star bought the place through a trust seven years ago for $2.5 million. Since then, it’s been spruced up with spring tones, bright wallpapers and other cozy details.

Through gates, a bright red front door opens to a 3,862-square-foot floor plan with four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. A two-story great room — complete with built-ins, beamed ceilings and a white-painted brick fireplace — serves as the centerpiece.

Elsewhere, there are a dining room lined with French doors, a breakfast nook topped by a colorful chandelier and an open-concept country kitchen with two farmhouse sinks. A TV is built into the black center island.

An office and bonus room with a wet bar round out the interior. Outside, a patio adjoins a swimming pool and lawn made private by mature hedges.

Stacy White of Compass held the listing. Frank Byrd of Redfin represented the buyer.

Stone, 30, won the Academy Award for lead actress for her role in 2016’s “La La Land” and also received Oscar nominations for “The Favourite” and “Birdman.” More recently, she starred in the Netflix miniseries “Maniac” alongside Jonah Hill.

Wine country play-action

NFL legend Joe Montana has tossed his Calistoga ranch onto the market for $28.9 million. That’s a sizable decrease from when the Sonoma County property hit the market a decade ago for $49 million.

Inspired by trips to France and Italy, the football player and his wife, Jennifer, began building the European-vibe estate in the late 1990s and finished it in 2003.

Surrounded by mountains and trees, the scenic property encompasses about 500 acres with an Italianate villa, a guesthouse/art studio and a caretaker’s cottage. A riding arena and a handful of equestrian facilities with room for 30 horses are among other structures on the property. Outdoor amenities abound with a swimming pool, sports court, skeet-shooting range, bocce ball court, a fishing pond and two streams for canoeing.

The home is surrounded by more than three acres, which hold groves of Tuscan olive trees that produce 30 to 60 gallons of olive oil every year, which the couple bottles. Rose gardens, cypress trees, white grape vines and a 17th century well (obviously, not of local origin) fill out the rest of the landscape.

Accessed by a bridge over a moat, the 9,700-square-foot main residence holds three bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, large tapestries, antique marble floors, iron torchères and a collection of European imports. The expansive wine cellar holds 3,500 bottles and a tasting room. Up above, a pair of turreted towers take in views of Mt. St. Helena.

During his 16-year career, Montana, 63, racked up four Super Bowl titles, two MVP awards and eight Pro Bowl appearances. He spent the majority of his illustrious career with the San Francisco 49ers and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000.

Earlier this year, the retired pro listed an 87-acre ranch right up the road for $3.1 million.

Comic closes in on a deal

Actor-comedian Steve Martin has wrapped up some business on the Westside, selling a home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $2.22 million. That’s $71,000 over the asking price of $2.149 million.

Built in 1957, the contemporary-vibe house sits on an acre lot next door to Martin’s main estate — an English country-style spread he bought in 1995 from actors Corbin Bernsen and Amanda Pays.

The updated two-story has high ceilings and walls of windows opening to garden and canyon views. The main floor is largely devoted to open-plan space and consists of a living room with an oversize fireplace, an eat-in kitchen and a dining area. Sliding glass doors connect the common area to a covered balcony.

A second balcony sits off the master suite. There are four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in all.

Outside, brick patios and mature landscaping fill out the grounds. A two-car garage sits near the front.

Martin, 73, got his start as a stand-up comic. Over the decades, he’s been among the most frequent hosts of “Saturday Night Live” and, as a film actor, has had numerous starring roles, including “The Jerk” (1979), “Three Amigos” (1986) and the “Father of the Bride” films.

Last year, he appeared alongside comedian Martin Short in the Netflix special “Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life.”

Martin bought the property in 1997 for $995,000. Myra Nourmand of Nourmand & Associates holds the listing. Ernie Carswell of Douglas Elliman represented the buyer.

A life of its own

A Midcentury Modern-style home featured on the television series “Transparent” has come on the market for the first time in nearly two decades for $4.995 million.

The pedigreed post-and-beam, designed by architectural firm Buff, Straub and Hensman, was used to portray the fictional Pfefferman family home on the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning show. In the 1990s, it was home to the artist Beck.

Set on a hilly acre surrounded by greenery, the 1950s residence achieves a treehouse-like vibe. Inside, eye-catching details include walls of glass and red double doors. Split-level living spaces are awash in a vibrant mix of flagstone, brick and wood.

A dining area descends to an indoor-outdoor living room, and the skylit kitchen has floating cabinetry and a chic center island. Elsewhere are five bedrooms, four bathrooms, a family room, a media room, a gym and a den with a wet bar. A hidden lofted playroom is accessed by folding panels.

Topped by vaulted ceilings, the master suite expands to a balcony that takes in views of the San Gabriel Mountains.

A covered deck tops a covered patio out back, and the landscaped space also holds a swimming pool surrounded by benches.

Terri Miller and Monika Bruegl, both with Tempo Realty, hold the listing.

neal.leitereg@latimes.com | Twitter: @LATHotProperty