My Favorite Room: Actress Rati Gupta's eclectic living room evokes home for her

It’s the star of the room! I call it the “Beyoncé candle” because it belonged to her. My roommate was a [production assistant] on the movie “Obsessed” that Beyoncé was in. She had this giant candle in her dressing room. When the film wrapped she didn’t want to take it with her so she gave it to my roommate. I said, “Let’s put it front and center on the coffee table so I can point it out to every single person who walks in from now on!” I don’t light it often. Just when I have parties or I’m having a moment and need to channel some Bey.