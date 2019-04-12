Is the starter home a thing of the past? In L.A., it all depends on location

What's fantastic about these areas is that they are quickly transforming due to astronomical Westside prices, the incoming metro and the anticipation of all the tech jobs that will be coming to the area. The game plan for a lot of my clients is to live there three to five years and then to trade up in Culver City or Mar Vista. Buyers that I work with that want to buy in Culver City and other Westside areas are typically transplants from other areas for tech or entertainment jobs and this is not their first home.