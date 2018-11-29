What $750,000 buys right now in three San Bernardino County communities

Here’s a look at what roughly $750,000 buys right now in the city of Redlands and the communities of Apple Valley and Joshua Tree in San Bernardino County.
REDLANDS: This cul-de-sac home, complete with plantation shutters and a three-car garage, sits a stone’s throw from the 10 Freeway.
Address: 690 Bradbury Drive, Redlands, 92374
Listed for: $755,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 3,251 square feet (17,424-square-foot lot)
Features: Open floor plan; center-island kitchen; floor-to-ceiling fireplace; three-car garage
About the area: In the 92374 ZIP Code, based on 29 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $381,000, up 6.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
APPLE VALLEY: Palms frame the entry to this gated-community home, which contains a bright open floor plan with tile floors, built-ins and a movie theater.
Address: 19176 Glenbrook Circle, Apple Valley, 92308
Listed for: $749,850 for four bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms in 4,572 square feet (17,859-square-foot lot)
Features: Double-door entry; granite countertops; master suite with spa tub; swimming pool and spa
About the area: In the 92308 ZIP Code, based on 41 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $225,000, down 4.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
JOSHUA TREE: Against a scenic backdrop of boulder piles, this Santa Fe-style home in the desert basin is surrounded by courtyards and cacti.
Address: 6934 White Feather Road, Joshua Tree, 92252
Listed for: $749,900 for two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,966 square feet (1.95-acre lot)
Features: Tile floors; waterfall-fed pool; volleyball court; workshop
About the area: In the 92252 ZIP Code, based on 10 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $179,000, up 19.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
REDLANDS: Set on nearly an acre, this 1980s home opens up to a backyard with a covered patio, garden, fire pit and brick-lined spa.
Address: 710 Wimbleton Drive, Redlands, 92374
Listed for: $779,000 for four bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms in 3,274 square feet (40,075-square-foot lot)
Features: Vaulted ceilings; granite-filled kitchen; large office; master suite with private deck
APPLE VALLEY: Highlights in this wood- and brick-filled three-story home include a sweeping staircase, a lofted office and a den with a wet bar.
Address: 13790 Chateau Court, Apple Valley, 92307
Listed for: $749,500 for six bedrooms, 5.75 bathrooms in 5,545 square feet (40,096-square-foot lot)
Features: Chandelier-topped foyer; window-lined breakfast nook; master suite with sitting area; lagoon-style pool and spa
About the area: In the 92307 ZIP Code, based on 59 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in September was $245,000, down 7.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
JOSHUA TREE: This vacation rental property known as Star Ranch boasts hand-stained concrete floors and a 1,000-square-foot veranda that takes in desert views.
Address: 7087 California Ave., Joshua Tree, 92252
Listed for: $749,000 for two bedrooms, 2.25 bathrooms in 1,458 square feet (2-acre lot)
Features: Copper countertops; freestanding fireplace; pickleball court; hot tub
