High School Sports

Thursday’s high school baseball and softball scores

Softball glove
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

BASEBALL

City Section

San Fernando 8, Legacy 2

San Pedro 2, Bell 1

Sylmar 10, Marshall 5

Verdugo Hills 1, Palisades 0

Southern Section

Apple Valley 3, Hesperia 0

Arlington 3, Valley View 1

Arrowhead Christian 3, Ontario Christian 2

Big Bear 12, Hesperia Christian 11

Bolsa Grande 4, Rancho Alamitos 1

Brentwood 5, Campbell Hall 3

California 2, El Rancho 1

Camarillo 1, Oxnard Pacifica 0

Canyon Springs 5, Vista del Lago 2

Cerritos 18, Whitney 1

Charter Oak 13, Hacienda Heights Wilson 2

Citrus Hill 3, Orange Vista 2

Coachella Valley 16, Yucca Valley 5

Compton 4, Dominguez 0

Cornerstone Christian 9, Calvary Baptist 4

Corona Centennial 5, Eastvale Roosevelt 1

Corona Santiago 1, Corona 0

Crossroads 2, Windward 1

Crossroads 3, Windward 0

Culver City 16, Beverly Hills 0

Desert 5, Silver Valley 2

Duarte 7, Nogales 2

Edgewood 14, La Puente 1

El Dorado 3, Crean Lutheran 0

Foothill Tech 8, Grace 7

Ganesha 8, Pomona 0

Glendora 1, Flintridge Prep 0

Hart 9, Castaic 8

Hawthorne 11, Compton Centennial 1

Heritage Christian d. Malibu, forfeit

Indio 10, Twentynine Palms 0

La Serna 6, Whittier 3

La Sierra 6, Jurupa Valley 1

Leuzinger 31, Morningside 1

Liberty 4, Paloma Valley 3

Loma Linda Academy 17, Desert Chapel 6

Long Beach Poly 5, Paramount 0

Maranatha 3, Whittier Christian 1

Miller 11, Pacific 1

Monrovia 3, South Pasadena 0

Moreno Valley 9, Hemet 5

Norco 10, Riverside King 0

Northview 3, Covina 0

PACS 21, Victor Valley Christian 2

Palm Desert 6, Xavier Prep 1

Patriot 7, Rubidoux 0

Oak Hills 13, Ridgecrest Burroughs 6

Oaks Christian 5, Westlake 4

Oakwood 9, Buckley 2

Orange Lutheran 1, Santa Margarita 0

Oxnard 2, Village Christian 0

Paraclete 5, Highland 2

Pioneer 3, Glenn 2

Providence 4, Chadwick 1

Rancho Christian 3, Hillcrest 2

Rancho Verde 16, Perris 6

Redlands 4, Citrus Valley 3

Redlands East Valley 10, Cajon 1

Rio Hondo Prep 3, Pasadena Poly 2

Riverside North 5, Heritage 0

Riverside Poly 3, Lakeside 0

Riverside Prep 25, University Prep 1

Royal 2, Bellflower 0

San Bernardino 5, Indian Springs 4

San Juan Hills 1, Trabuco Hills 0

San Marino 3, La Canada 1

Santa Monica 3, Lawndale 2

Saugus 4, Golden Valley 2

Sierra Vista 7, Azusa 3

Simi Valley 4, Santa Barbara 1

Sonora 6, Savanna 0

St. Paul 7, Santa Fe 0

Sultana 7, Serrano 1

Temecula Valley 4, Chaparral 3

Thacher 16, Bishop Diego 4

Thousand Oaks 8, Newbury Park 7

Trinity Classical Academy 14, Faith Baptist 0

Troy 3, Esperanza 0

Valencia 7, Canyon Country Canyon 4

Valley Christian 5, Woodcrest Christian 3

Victor Valley 14, Barstow 1

Viewpoint 2, Milken 1

Vista Murrieta 5, Great Oak 2

Warren 1, Lakewood 0

West Covina 3, Rowland 0

Yucaipa 8, Beaumont 6

Intersectional

Granada Hills 3, West Ranch 2

New Roads 5, Westchester 1

Public Safety Academy 8, Redlands Adventist Academy 7

SOFTBALL

Southern Section

AAE 12, Excelsior Charter 11

Alhambra 14, Montebello 4

Anaheim Canyon 5, Esperanza 3

Arcadia 5, Muir 4

Archer 14, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 2

Arlington 10, Vista del Lago 0

Azusa 17, Nogales 14

Beaumont 17, Redlands East Valley 0

Big Bear 14, CIMSA 4

Bonita 11, Claremont 0

Brentwood 13, Crossroads 3

Burbank 18, Pasadena 2

Burbank Burroughs 14, Hoover 0

Cajon 5, Citrus Valley 2

California 9, Whittier 1

Calvary Baptist 22, Packinghouse Christian 5

Canyon Country Canyon 6, West Ranch 2

Capistrano Valley 5, Aliso Niguel 3

Castaic 11, Golden Valley 9

Cathedral City 9, Banning 1

Cerritos 8, Glenn 2

Charter Oak 21, Hacienda Heights Wilson 0

Crescenta Valley 13, Glendale 0

Duarte 20, Baldwin Park 4

El Rancho 8, Santa Fe 7

Faith Baptist 21, PACS 3

Flintridge Prep 11, Mayfield 7

Foothill Tech 14, Santa Barbara 4

Gahr 7, La Habra 3

Ganesha 14, Workman 0

Garden Grove Pacifica 5, Cypress 2

Grace 13, Bishop Diego 2

Indio 12, Twentynine Palms 2

Jurupa Valley 11, La Sierra 1

Lakeside 12, Perris 2

La Mirada 3, Beckman 0

Lancaster 16, Knight 3

Lawndale 12, Beverly Hills 1

Lennox Academy 12, Compton Early College 1

Liberty 11, Paloma Valley 5

Mark Keppel 14, San Gabriel 0

Moreno Valley 16, Rancho Christian1

Newport Harbor 18, Corona del Mar 2

Northview 13, Covina 7

Oak Hills 13, Apple Valley 2

Ontario Christian 6, Arrowhead Christian 4

Patriot 21, Rubidoux 4

Providence 18, Pasadena Poly 5

Quartz Hill 13, Eastside 3

Rancho Verde 21, Citrus Hill 0

Ramona 21, Norte Vista 0

Riverside Poly 11, Orange Vista 5

Riverside Prep 10, University Prep 4

Rio Hondo Prep 19, Westridge 9

Riverside North 11, Heritage 9

San Bernardino 15, Indian Springs 5

Santa Ana Foothill 5, Troy 4

Santa Ynez 15, Carpinteria 7

Saugus 5,. Valencia 4

Schurr 10, Bell Gardens 0

Serrano 18, Hesperia 2

Sierra Vista 14, Garey 4

Sultana 19, Ridgecrest Burroughs 1

Thousand Oaks 10, Newbury park 0

Valley View 16, Hemet 1

Viewpoint 8, Harvard-Westlake 2

Villa Park 9, Sunny Hills 6

Western Christian 17, Downey Calvary Chapel 2

Yorba Linda 19, Crean Lutheran 0

Yucaipa 18, Redlands 2

Yucca Valley 15, Coachella Valley 5

Intersectional

Desert Mirage 24, Borrego Springs 7

