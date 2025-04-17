Thursday’s high school baseball and softball scores
THURSDAY’S RESULTS
BASEBALL
City Section
San Fernando 8, Legacy 2
San Pedro 2, Bell 1
Sylmar 10, Marshall 5
Verdugo Hills 1, Palisades 0
Southern Section
Apple Valley 3, Hesperia 0
Arlington 3, Valley View 1
Arrowhead Christian 3, Ontario Christian 2
Big Bear 12, Hesperia Christian 11
Bolsa Grande 4, Rancho Alamitos 1
Brentwood 5, Campbell Hall 3
California 2, El Rancho 1
Camarillo 1, Oxnard Pacifica 0
Canyon Springs 5, Vista del Lago 2
Cerritos 18, Whitney 1
Charter Oak 13, Hacienda Heights Wilson 2
Citrus Hill 3, Orange Vista 2
Coachella Valley 16, Yucca Valley 5
Compton 4, Dominguez 0
Cornerstone Christian 9, Calvary Baptist 4
Corona Centennial 5, Eastvale Roosevelt 1
Corona Santiago 1, Corona 0
Crossroads 2, Windward 1
Crossroads 3, Windward 0
Culver City 16, Beverly Hills 0
Desert 5, Silver Valley 2
Duarte 7, Nogales 2
Edgewood 14, La Puente 1
El Dorado 3, Crean Lutheran 0
Foothill Tech 8, Grace 7
Ganesha 8, Pomona 0
Glendora 1, Flintridge Prep 0
Hart 9, Castaic 8
Hawthorne 11, Compton Centennial 1
Heritage Christian d. Malibu, forfeit
Indio 10, Twentynine Palms 0
La Serna 6, Whittier 3
La Sierra 6, Jurupa Valley 1
Leuzinger 31, Morningside 1
Liberty 4, Paloma Valley 3
Loma Linda Academy 17, Desert Chapel 6
Long Beach Poly 5, Paramount 0
Maranatha 3, Whittier Christian 1
Miller 11, Pacific 1
Monrovia 3, South Pasadena 0
Moreno Valley 9, Hemet 5
Norco 10, Riverside King 0
Northview 3, Covina 0
PACS 21, Victor Valley Christian 2
Palm Desert 6, Xavier Prep 1
Patriot 7, Rubidoux 0
Oak Hills 13, Ridgecrest Burroughs 6
Oaks Christian 5, Westlake 4
Oakwood 9, Buckley 2
Orange Lutheran 1, Santa Margarita 0
Oxnard 2, Village Christian 0
Paraclete 5, Highland 2
Pioneer 3, Glenn 2
Providence 4, Chadwick 1
Rancho Christian 3, Hillcrest 2
Rancho Verde 16, Perris 6
Redlands 4, Citrus Valley 3
Redlands East Valley 10, Cajon 1
Rio Hondo Prep 3, Pasadena Poly 2
Riverside North 5, Heritage 0
Riverside Poly 3, Lakeside 0
Riverside Prep 25, University Prep 1
Royal 2, Bellflower 0
San Bernardino 5, Indian Springs 4
San Juan Hills 1, Trabuco Hills 0
San Marino 3, La Canada 1
Santa Monica 3, Lawndale 2
Saugus 4, Golden Valley 2
Sierra Vista 7, Azusa 3
Simi Valley 4, Santa Barbara 1
Sonora 6, Savanna 0
St. Paul 7, Santa Fe 0
Sultana 7, Serrano 1
Temecula Valley 4, Chaparral 3
Thacher 16, Bishop Diego 4
Thousand Oaks 8, Newbury Park 7
Trinity Classical Academy 14, Faith Baptist 0
Troy 3, Esperanza 0
Valencia 7, Canyon Country Canyon 4
Valley Christian 5, Woodcrest Christian 3
Victor Valley 14, Barstow 1
Viewpoint 2, Milken 1
Vista Murrieta 5, Great Oak 2
Warren 1, Lakewood 0
West Covina 3, Rowland 0
Yucaipa 8, Beaumont 6
Intersectional
Granada Hills 3, West Ranch 2
New Roads 5, Westchester 1
Public Safety Academy 8, Redlands Adventist Academy 7
SOFTBALL
Southern Section
AAE 12, Excelsior Charter 11
Alhambra 14, Montebello 4
Anaheim Canyon 5, Esperanza 3
Arcadia 5, Muir 4
Archer 14, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 2
Arlington 10, Vista del Lago 0
Azusa 17, Nogales 14
Beaumont 17, Redlands East Valley 0
Big Bear 14, CIMSA 4
Bonita 11, Claremont 0
Brentwood 13, Crossroads 3
Burbank 18, Pasadena 2
Burbank Burroughs 14, Hoover 0
Cajon 5, Citrus Valley 2
California 9, Whittier 1
Calvary Baptist 22, Packinghouse Christian 5
Canyon Country Canyon 6, West Ranch 2
Capistrano Valley 5, Aliso Niguel 3
Castaic 11, Golden Valley 9
Cathedral City 9, Banning 1
Cerritos 8, Glenn 2
Charter Oak 21, Hacienda Heights Wilson 0
Crescenta Valley 13, Glendale 0
Duarte 20, Baldwin Park 4
El Rancho 8, Santa Fe 7
Faith Baptist 21, PACS 3
Flintridge Prep 11, Mayfield 7
Foothill Tech 14, Santa Barbara 4
Gahr 7, La Habra 3
Ganesha 14, Workman 0
Garden Grove Pacifica 5, Cypress 2
Grace 13, Bishop Diego 2
Indio 12, Twentynine Palms 2
Jurupa Valley 11, La Sierra 1
Lakeside 12, Perris 2
La Mirada 3, Beckman 0
Lancaster 16, Knight 3
Lawndale 12, Beverly Hills 1
Lennox Academy 12, Compton Early College 1
Liberty 11, Paloma Valley 5
Mark Keppel 14, San Gabriel 0
Moreno Valley 16, Rancho Christian1
Newport Harbor 18, Corona del Mar 2
Northview 13, Covina 7
Oak Hills 13, Apple Valley 2
Ontario Christian 6, Arrowhead Christian 4
Patriot 21, Rubidoux 4
Providence 18, Pasadena Poly 5
Quartz Hill 13, Eastside 3
Rancho Verde 21, Citrus Hill 0
Ramona 21, Norte Vista 0
Riverside Poly 11, Orange Vista 5
Riverside Prep 10, University Prep 4
Rio Hondo Prep 19, Westridge 9
Riverside North 11, Heritage 9
San Bernardino 15, Indian Springs 5
Santa Ana Foothill 5, Troy 4
Santa Ynez 15, Carpinteria 7
Saugus 5,. Valencia 4
Schurr 10, Bell Gardens 0
Serrano 18, Hesperia 2
Sierra Vista 14, Garey 4
Sultana 19, Ridgecrest Burroughs 1
Thousand Oaks 10, Newbury park 0
Valley View 16, Hemet 1
Viewpoint 8, Harvard-Westlake 2
Villa Park 9, Sunny Hills 6
Western Christian 17, Downey Calvary Chapel 2
Yorba Linda 19, Crean Lutheran 0
Yucaipa 18, Redlands 2
Yucca Valley 15, Coachella Valley 5
Intersectional
Desert Mirage 24, Borrego Springs 7
