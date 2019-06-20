What $500,000 buys right now in San Bernardino County’s three biggest cities

Here’s a look at what roughly $500,000 buys right now in the three biggest cities in San Bernardino County: San Bernardino, Fontana and Rancho Cucamonga.
SAN BERNARDINO: Perched on a hill, this blue-trimmed abode enjoys a spacious backyard with a patio, garden, sweeping city views and an orchard of citrus and avocado trees.
Address: 3745 Ridge Line Drive, San Bernardino, 92407
Listed for: $498,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,477 square feet (20,908-square-foot lot)
Features: Two-story great room; marble floors; second-story balcony; solar panels
About the area: In the 92407 ZIP Code, based on 66 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $325,000, up 0.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
FONTANA: Red plantation shutters adorn this cul-de-sac home that opens to a palm-topped backyard with a swimming pool and tiki bar.
Address: 7965 Drake St., Fontana, 92336
Listed for: $495,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,051 square feet (7,200-square-foot lot)
Features: Bright color palette; kitchen under tray ceilings; front-facing balcony; patio with wine cooler
About the area: In the 92336 ZIP Code, based on 102 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $448,000, up 2.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA: Pink tones turn to yellow inside this corner-lot home with a pool out back.
Address: 10941 McLennan St., Rancho Cucamonga, 91701
Listed for: $549,900 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 1,820 square feet (5,800-square-foot lot)
Features: Hardwood floors; center-island kitchen; living room with brick fireplace; master suite with vaulted ceilings
About the area: In the 91701 ZIP Code, based on 34 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $545,000, up 0.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
SAN BERNARDINO: Set at the end of a horseshoe-shaped driveway, this golf course estate offers white-painted beams and stone finishes inside and out.
Address: 3197 Valencia Ave., San Bernardino, 92404
Listed for: $499,000 for three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,757 square feet (20,908-square-foot lot)
Features: Open floor plan; crown molding; covered front porch; spacious front yard
About the area: In the 92404 ZIP Code, based on 61 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $280,000, up 1.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
FONTANA: A sweeping staircase, plenty of parking and a big backyard are a few highlights of this Spanish-style property built in 2017.
Address: 7412 Maple Ave., Fontana, 92336
Listed for: $497,750 for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,440 square feet (9,955-square-foot lot)
Features: Turreted entry; two-story living room; three-car garage; fenced backyard with shed
About the area: In the 92336 ZIP Code, based on 102 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $448,000, up 2.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA: Covered patios span the front and back of this remodeled home built in 1962.
Address: 8661 Monte Vista St., Rancho Cucamonga, 91701
Listed for: $488,800 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,710 square feet (7,272-square-foot lot)
Features: Tile floors; remodeled kitchen; bathroom with checkered floors; kidney-shaped pool with diving board
About the area: In the 91701 ZIP Code, based on 34 sales, the median price for single-family homes in April was $545,000, up 0.7% year over year, according to CoreLogic.