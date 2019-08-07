Stocks on Wall Street fall 500 points amid recession fears

Stocks on Wall Street fell sharply in early trading Wednesday as fearful investors dumped shares and shoveled money into bonds.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell more than 500 points at the open.

Bond prices continued to rise sharply, sending yields to their lowest level in nearly three years. The yield on the 10-year note dropped to 1.62% from 1.74% late Tuesday, a large move.

Markets have been volatile this week after Washington and Beijing raised the stakes in their trade war. China allowed its currency to weaken after the U.S. said it would raise more tariffs on Chinese goods.

Traders are selling riskier assets after Monday saw the biggest one-day plunge in global equities since February 2018, fearing an escalation in the trade war will spur a global recession. Threats of expanded tariffs are also creating uncertainty in corporate boardrooms, spurring concern there will be a pullback in capital outlays and a drop in company earnings with central banks lacking the firepower to buoy growth.

President Trump again on Wednesday urged the Federal Reserve to ease its interest rate policy, saying in a tweet: “They must Cut Rates bigger and faster, and stop their ridiculous quantitative tightening NOW.”

“Rates markets globally are expecting what looks like Armageddon,” said Tom di Galoma, managing director of government trading and strategy at Seaport Global Holdings. “In our view, a U.S. recession is an 80% probability.”

The Associated Press and Bloomberg contributed to this report.