Business

Trump backs down again, delays many new tariffs on China until December

Trump
President Trump speaks at the White House on Aug. 5.
(Associated Press)
By Don LeeStaff Writer 
Aug. 13, 2019
7:11 AM
WASHINGTON — 

President Trump’s trade office announced Tuesday that many new tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese imports would be delayed until Dec. 15, backing down from Trump’s threat to apply the 10% penalty on Sept. 1.

Many U.S. retailers and other businesses had complained that the new tariffs would make household products more expensive for American consumers.

The U.S. trade representative said the new 10% tariffs — part of a sharp escalation in Trump’s trade war with China — would take effect as planned on Sept. 1. Many items, however, including cellphones, laptops, video game consoles, and certain shoes and clothes, would not be hit with the new duties until mid-December, he said.

Shortly after the announcement, Trump criticized China, claiming it has not lived up to the promises it has made during trade talks. “As usual, China said they were going to be buying ‘big’ from our great American Farmers. So far they have not done what they said. Maybe this will be different!,” Trump tweeted.

BusinessPolitics
Don Lee
Don Lee covers the U.S. and global economy out of Washington, D.C. Since joining the Los Angeles Times in 1992, he has served as the Shanghai bureau chief and in various editing and reporting roles in California. He is a native of Seoul, Korea, and graduated from the University of Chicago.
