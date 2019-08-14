It’s a wrap in Hollywood Hills West for director Jonathan Heap

Film and television director and producer Jonathan Heap has sold his Hollywood Hills West home of more than two decades for $2.05 million.
The Midcentury-vibe two-story, built in 1959, is set on a half-acre and takes in city to ocean views. Even the backyard swimming pool has vistas from its promontory perch.
Entered through a two-story foyer with a spiral staircase, the contemporary centers on a living/family room area that can double as a screening room.
There’s also a formal dining room, a galley-style kitchen with stainless-steel work surfaces, two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms within the 2,124 square feet of living space. The living room and master bedroom both have fireplaces.
Sliding glass doors open to a brick patio adjoining the pool along the back of the home.
Heap directed the Academy Award-nominated short film “12:01 PM” (1990) and produced the subsequent full-length feature, “12:01.” Among his other credits are the movies “Benefit of the Doubt” (1993) and “The Unwilling” (1996).
He bought the house in 1997 for $655,000.
Paul Czako of Gussman Czako Estates was the listing agent in the recent sale.