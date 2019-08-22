Swimmer Dara Torres dives into Florida’s residential waters in search of a buyer

Swimming great Dara Torres, who counts four gold, four silver and four bronze Olympic medals in her trophy case, is asking $1.65 million for her home in South Florida.

The newly renovated, 5,400-square-foot home, in the community of Parkland, looks onto a fairway and a picturesque water hazard at an adjacent golf and country club. A red tile roof and street-facing arches give the seven-bedroom house a Spanish vibe.

An abundance of windows bring light into the high-ceiling rooms, which include a living room, a dining area and a separate media room. The kitchen, among the updated spaces, has custom cabinets, new countertops and high-end appliances. There are 5.5 bathrooms.

A swimming pool with a sun deck and covered patio sit in the backyard.

Torres, 52, established the record as the oldest swimmer to win an Olympic medal when she took three silver medals at age 41 in the Beijing Games. The butterfly and freestyle stroker represented the U.S. in five Olympics, medaling in all of them.

The third-acre property last changed hands two years ago for $1.29 million, public records show.

Jennifer Dalva of Travers Miran Realty is the listing agent.