Hot Property Newsletter: Even celebs learn hard real estate lessons

— Neal Leitereg, Jack Flemming and Lauren Beale

Nah, they guess not

Television host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi, have sold a home in the 90210 ZIP Code for $15.5 million. They bought the place, once owned by actress Marjorie Lord, about 10 months ago for $15 million.

Why the change of heart? It could have something to do with their dropping $42.5 million on singer Adam Levine’s Beverly Hills estate in June.

Built in 1962, the glamorous Hollywood Regency-style single-story home that DeGeneres and De Rossi sold features a circular foyer, an office/den and an updated center-island kitchen. The 5,100 square feet of living space has five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

DeGeneres, 61, has won multiple Emmys for “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which premiered in 2003.

De Rossi, 46, has television credits that include the legal drama “Ally McBeal” and the sitcom “Arrested Development.”

The home that Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi sold once belonged to actress Marjorie Lord. (Lee Manning Photography)

Tying up loose end before knot

Baseball star turned television analyst Alex Rodriguez has cleared a base in the Hollywood Hills ahead of his planned wedding to singer Jennifer Lopez, selling his home there for $4.4 million. He bought the property five years ago from Oscar-winning actress Meryl Streep for $4.8 million.

The striking contemporary-style house was built in 1954 as part of the Architectural Products magazine research program.

Redesigned to emphasize indoor-outdoor living, the two-story home features an open floor plan and sliding walls of glass that open to the backyard. A two-story living room at the heart of the house has a textured block-wall fireplace.

A swimming pool and spa, a fire pit and a sitting area are sheltered by a privacy barrier of hedges and tall palms.

The 44-year-old Rodriguez amassed 14 All-Star Game appearances, 10 Silver Slugger awards and two Gold Glove awards during his 22-year career playing for the Seattle Mariners, the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees.

Nothing ventured …

After slimming down the asking price of her Del Mar mansion, weight-loss guru Jenny Craig has sold the home for $22 million. That’s $17.5 million shy of the price she first asked five years ago, records show.

The oceanfront estate contains five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in 7,625 square feet of living space. The tan-colored compound wraps around a courtyard with a pool and spa.

A palm-topped beachfront patio spans the home’s back side. Two guest suites and an outdoor kitchen round out the three-quarter-acre grounds.

Craig, 87, founded her eponymous nutrition and weight-loss company in 1983. Today it has more than 700 locations.

Jenny Craig has sold her oceanfront home in Del Mar. (Realtor.com)

For the realty portfolio?

Actor Pierce Brosnan and his wife, environmental activist and former broadcast journalist Keely Brosnan, have bought a home in Santa Monica for $2.945 million.

The single-story home, built in 1941, centers on a light-filled living room with a fireplace, a bay window and views of the landscaped front yard. The 2,319 square feet of living space includes a family/dining room, an updated kitchen, a breakfast nook, four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Pierce Brosnan, 66, recently starred in “The Son,” the AMC multigenerational western show based on a Philipp Meyer novel. The Irish-American actor is known for playing the fifth James Bond in the film series.

“The Thomas Crown Affair,” “Mars Attacks!” and “Mamma Mia” are among his other credits.

Actor Pierce Brosnan recently picked up a house in Santa Monica. (Realtor.com)

Time to leave the lake

Actors Anne Heche and James Tupper, who split last year after a decade together, have listed their Lake Arrowhead retreat for sale at $1.05 million. The property previously sold in 2013 for $899,000.

The cabin, built in 1956, overlooks the water and includes a single slip dock with a patio lounging area. The two-story home contains three bedrooms and two bathrooms within its 1,440 square feet of living space.

Heche, 50, is in the current series “Chicago P.D.” and has been in such series as “The Brave” (2017-18), “Hung” (2009-11) and “Men in Trees” (2006-08).

Tupper, 54, was also on “Men in Trees” as well as the series “Mercy” (2011-15) and “Revenge” (2010-11). He last appeared on HBO’s “Big Little Lies.”

Anne Heche and James Tupper's 1956 cabin features a great room with a riverrock fireplace. (Redfin.com)

Her favorite room

“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” actress Harley Quinn Smith feels most at home in her keepsake- and book-filled bedroom. “I’m obviously not a minimalist,” she said. Comics, theme parks and movies create the mood in her space in the Spanish-style, 7,500-square-foot Hollywood Hills home she shares with her parents.

