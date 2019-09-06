The Hollywood Hills home of Mr. Magoo creator employed a trio of star architects

A Midcentury Modern house in Hollywood Hills named for its original owner, Millard Kaufman, co-creator of the cartoon character Mr. Magoo, has come back on the market for $2.999 million.

Kaufman hired a trio of notable architects — Modernists Richard Neutra, Alexander Ban and Josef Van Der Kar — to design later additions to the two-story post-and-beam house.

Built in 1949, the 2,501-square-foot renovated home features lofted beamed ceilings, skylights and walls of glass. Wooden decks and a flagstone patio expand the living space outdoors.

An open-plan living and dining room, an eat-in kitchen, four bedrooms and three bathrooms complete the floor plan.

Neutra had a hand in the master suite, which has a roomlike walk-in closet with built-ins and a double-sink bathroom. He also designed the stairway.

Ban created the studio addition in 1958. Then in 1963, Van Der Kar added the trellis and service porch.

The quarter-acre lot contains a stone-lined swimming pool, lush landscaping, a fire pit and a detached two-car garage.

The property previously changed hands three years ago for $1.325 million.

Kaufman, who died in 2009 at 92, was also a screenwriter and novelist. He earned Oscar nominations for the screenplays for the war-themed “Take the High Ground!” (1953) and the Spencer Tracy crime drama “Bad Day at Black Rock” (1955).

Mark Meyer and Sophie Marquart of Compass are the listing agents.