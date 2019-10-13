Key cases where death probes were complicated by harvesting of body parts

Failing to report suspicious or unexpected deaths

Jose De La Rosa, ​31, of Pacoima was confused and disoriented when admitted to the hospital in November 2004. A CT scan revealed blood collecting between his brain and skull, a sign of a severe head injury. Doctors at Henry Mayo Newhall Memorial Hospital declared him brain-dead Dec. 1. OneLegacy asked his family to donate his kidneys. The coroner’s office didn’t learn of his mysterious death until the funeral home called seven days later. The coroner’s office attempted an investigation that left many questions unanswered. A county pathologist wrote he died from “a presumed fall.” The report said it was not known where, when or how his head was injured.

OneLegacy said the hospital had told its employees he died of a stroke, making its staff believe his death wasn’t a coroner’s case. Henry Mayo said it had no information on the death because records are destroyed after 10 years.

OneLegacy didn’t call the coroner after Brent Shapiro, 24, died of a possible overdose in October 2005, according to an L.A. County coroner’s report. The company told the hospital his death wouldn’t be a coroner’s case, the report said. Under state law, all suspected overdose deaths fall under the coroner’s jurisdiction. The coroner found out about the USC student’s death from his father, Robert Shapiro, the lawyer who has represented celebrities including O.J. Simpson.

A coroner’s investigator asked a OneLegacy employee why he hadn’t reported the death. “He told me, ‘OneLegacy doesn’t call except during daylight hours,’” the investigator wrote. Later, a county pathologist determined the young man died after taking a small, non-lethal amount of ecstasy at a party. A preexisting heart murmur may have contributed to his death, the pathologist said.

OneLegacy said it has no information on the case, but that it “does not tell any hospital what deaths should be reported.” It said its staff calls the coroner “regularly at all hours.”

County officials blacked out the details about OneLegacy in the autopsy report they gave to The Times. An unredacted copy of the report was obtained by a reporter for the LA Weekly, who wrote about it in 2005.

Keck Hospital of USC didn’t call the coroner when Christy Hinton​, 41, died Sept. 17, 2017. Instead her body was sent to Research for Life, a company that asks for donations of whole bodies used in research and education. The day before Hinton died, doctors had said her liver was injured. They also found high levels of Tylenol in her blood. She had accidentally taken too much or tried to commit suicide, according to the autopsy report. Either possibility made her death a coroner’s case. The coroner didn’t learn of her death until nine days later. An autopsy couldn’t determine how she had died. The pathologist wrote he found “no evidence of trauma.” Yet bones and skin were gone at the time of his exam.

Keck Hospital and Garland Shreves, chief executive of Research for Life, said they couldn’t speak about Hinton’s case because of privacy laws. Shreves said his staff has repeatedly found suspicious deaths that hospitals or others had not reported. “The law applies to us,” he said. “It applies to anyone.”

In 2007, ​Marcia Neiswander​, 57, suddenly collapsed and fell out of her chair at work. Doctors at Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center declared she was brain-dead. OneLegacy quickly gained approval from the family to make her a donor, but neither the hospital nor the company called the coroner. “OneLegacy harvested kidneys and liver on 9/19/07 and bone, skin and corneas on 9/20/07 without reporting this case or getting approval from our doctors,” an official later wrote in her record.

OneLegacy told The Times that the hospital had informed the company she died of natural causes. Later a doctor refused to sign the death certificate, the company said, which under state law made her death a case for the coroner.