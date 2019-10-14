Stocks fluctuate as investors weigh trade plan

U.S. stocks fluctuated after China appeared to pour cold water on a partial trade deal touted by President Trump, saying it wanted to iron out details before signing it. European bonds gained.

The S&P 500 opened lower before pushing back toward positive territory. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index declined after Bloomberg reported China wanted further talks before sealing the “phase one” agreement announced Friday by the U.S. president. Asia stocks climbed earlier, helping sustain a rally in emerging-market assets after the positive conclusion of the latest round of trade talks. A dollar gauge advanced.

“This week will find investors focused on any further progress made between the U.S. and China in their latest round of efforts to resolve the trade war that has disrupted global trade, rattled markets, lowered prospects for global growth and raised recession risk worries at home and abroad,” John Stoltzfus, the chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer & Co., wrote in a note. “We’ll suggest investors keep expectations right-sized.”

The pound extended its drop, after rocketing for the last two sessions, as European Union negotiators warned that Brexit plans from U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson were not yet good enough to be the basis for an agreement. Turkey’s stock market tumbled and its currency weakened as the U.S. and Europe threatened to impose sanctions over the incursion into Syria.

Advertisement

The limited agreement outlined by China and the U.S. kept prospects alive for a comprehensive trade deal and provided an initial boost to risk assets. But investor skepticism proved well-founded; Beijing still wants to hammer out the fine print, with some sticking points remaining. Worse-than-expected September trade figures in China underscored the growing pressure on both Trump and President Xi Jinping to reach a deal to avert a wider slowdown in the global economy.

Focus will soon turn to an earnings season that begins with big U.S. banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley posting results.

Elsewhere, Treasury futures rose, after a closely watched yield spread turned positive in the previous session for cash bonds, whose market was closed for American and Japanese holidays. And West Texas crude oil dropped after surging the most in almost a month on Friday.