Rancho Palos Verdes voters spurn effort to equip resort workers with panic buttons

Voters in Rancho Palos Verdes soundly defeated a ballot initiative that would have raised resort workers’ salaries and equipped employees with panic buttons to help prevent sexual assaults.

The ballot measure, supported by a hotel workers union and opposed by the owner of the ritzy Terranea resort, lost Tuesday. The vote was 1,712 in support of the initiative and 6,113 opposed. The union that collected signatures to put the measure on the ballot was heavily outspent in the campaign by the resort’s owner, Long Point Development.

The defeat was a blow to the hotel workers union, Unite Here, which wants to organize the Terranea staff. The union had similar ballot measures approved by voters over the last three years in Long Beach, Seattle and Oakland.

The Seattle measure was struck down in court, but most of the provisions of the ballot measure were later adopted by the Seattle City Council. Other cities, including Miami and Chicago, have adopted laws requiring panic buttons without a petition drive.

The initiative would have required Terranea and the nearby Trump National Golf Club to provide panic buttons for employees who work alone in isolated locations and might be vulnerable to sexual assaults and threats. Terranea was targeted by the union because Sandra Pezqueda, a former worker, said she was fired in 2016 after complaining about the sexual advances of her supervisor.

Terranea had said throughout the campaign that it already provided such technology for employees to automatically call for aid.

The measure also would have guaranteed workers a $15-an-hour minimum wage, with regular raises until 2022, among other benefits.

An economic analysis, commissioned by the city, said the initiative would have cost Terranea as much as $8 million a year by 2022. The analysis by the economic consulting firm Kosmont Co. said it was unable to collect financial information from Trump National Golf Club.

Campaign finance statements filed since Jan. 1 show that Long Point Development, the owner of the 102-acre shoreline hotel, contributed at least $1 million to a committee opposed to Measure B. The union, Unite Here Local 11, had contributed $145,000 in support of the measure.