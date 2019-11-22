Victoria’s Secret kills its fashion show as it struggles for relevance

Victoria’s Secret is struggling for relevance.

This week it pulled the plug on its annual fashion show, formalizing a big step back from its legacy of catering to people who enjoy looking at women wearing its lingerie, rather than the women themselves.

For decades the retailer relied on its holiday spectacle to amplify its brand by creating an angel-winged fantasy featuring supermodels and pop stars instead of focusing on its customers’ practical needs.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show launched in 1995 and helped turbocharge the careers of some of the world’s top models, including Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Adriana Lima and Gigi Hadid.

But what was once a successful strategy has alienated shoppers. The rise of the #MeToo movement sharpened cultural resistance to putting women’s bodies on display. And smaller competitors are winning business from women Victoria’s Secret did not make much of an effort to serve. Rivals such as American Eagle Outfitters Inc.’s Aerie brand and ThirdLove Inc., which cater to and celebrate a wider range of body types, are gaining traction. Brands including Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty are offering undergarments in multiple “nude” colors to match a variety of skin tones.

In 2018, Ed Razek — who as chief marketing officer of Victoria’s Secret’s parent company, L Brands Inc., had a key role in the fashion show — came under fire when he told Vogue that transgender models shouldn’t be included and referred to them as “transsexuals.” He also said “no one had any interest” in a show featuring plus-sized models.

Razek later apologized for his comments. This summer he stepped down from L Brands as Victoria’s Secret reversed course by hiring Valentina Sampaio, its first openly transgender model.

In September, Victoria’s Secret executives — nearly all of them men — announced a plan to refocus the brand on women’s needs.

But its efforts haven’t been enough.

Same-store sales, a key metric in retail, have been negative for more than three years.

“It’s clear that the Victoria’s Secret turnaround plan is not working,” said Jaime Katz, an analyst at Morningstar. “It seems like they are attempting to pivot to get closer to their customer, which is what they’ve been saying, but the numbers aren’t showing to support that.”

The plan announced in September calls for a marketing strategy that’s more inclusive and upgrading the in-store experience, while making sure core customers don’t feel alienated. That day, some analysts still brought up the possibility of the brands being separated.

Katz said she believed that a separation of the brands was still top of mind for management, and said she would also like to hear about succession plans.

Vega is a Times staff writer. Deveau and Holman write for Bloomberg.