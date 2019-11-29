Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Business

Black Friday frenzy goes global, and not everyone’s happy

France Black Friday
A business offers Black Friday bargains in Paris on Nov. 29. People don’t celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday in Europe, but the Black Friday shopping phenomenon has spread to retailers across the Atlantic in recent years.
(Thibault Camus / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Nov. 29, 2019
8:17 AM
Share

People don’t celebrate Thanksgiving in France, or Denmark, or South Africa — but they do shop on Black Friday.

The U.S. sales phenomenon has spread to retailers across the world in recent years with such force that it’s prompting a backlash from some activists, politicians and even consumers.

Workers at Amazon in Germany went on strike for better pay on one of the busiest days of the year.

Business
Amazon workers in Germany stage a Black Friday strike
FILES-US-STOCKS-MARKETS-AMAZON
Business
Amazon workers in Germany stage a Black Friday strike
Workers at six Amazon distribution centers across Germany have gone on strike for better pay, according to the trade union ver.di.
Advertisement

Near Paris, climate demonstrators blocked one of the company’s warehouses on Thursday to protest overproduction that they say is killing the planet.

Some French lawmakers want to ban Black Friday altogether. Consumer rights groups in Britain and some other countries say it’s not always clear how real or big the discounts are. Other critics say it hurts small businesses.

BusinessWorld & Nation
Newsletter
Get our weekly California Inc. newsletter
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement