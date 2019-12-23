Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Business

Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg to step down immediately

Boeing CEO
Boeing Co. President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg appears before a Senate committee hearing on the future of Boeing’s 737 Max on Capitol Hill in October.
(Andrew Harnik / Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Dec. 23, 2019
6:23 AM
Boeing’s CEO is resigning amid ongoing problems at the company over the troubled 737 Max aircraft.

The board of directors said Monday that Dennis Muilenburg is stepping down immediately. The board’s chairman David Calhoun will become president and CEO on Jan. 13.

The board said a change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the company as it works to repair relationships with regulators and stakeholders.

Calhoun says he strongly believes in the future of Boeing and the 737 Max. The plane was involved with two deadly crashes.

