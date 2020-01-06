Pier 1 is cutting staff and considering bankruptcy

Pier 1 Imports Inc. is planning to dismiss about 40% of its headquarters staff, roughly 300 people, and is canceling some orders with its suppliers as it works to overhaul the troubled business, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The retailer has drafted a bankruptcy plan and last month it made a presentation to creditors that envisioned a smaller post-bankruptcy company with about $900 million in annual sales. It also has held talks with current lenders about providing Chapter 11 financing, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the process was private.

The company’s shares dived as much as 30% on the news and were hovering down about 17% at $5.175 when trading was halted. A representative for Pier 1 declined to comment. The Chapter 11 process allows a company to keep operating while it works out a plan to turn around the business and pay its creditors. Pier 1 has posted multiple quarters of declining sales and losses as it faces a raft of new competitors. It’s led by Robert Riesbeck, a turnaround manager named as chief executive in November. He’s cutting expenses by about half, including canceling some existing orders to align Pier 1’s buying with plans for a smaller store base, one person said.

The Fort Worth company plans to close hundreds of stores as part of a proposed restructuring. Pier 1 had more than 950 outlets in the United States and Canada as of Nov. 4, with 4,000 employees as of March.

Advertisement

Shoppers have been defecting to new e-commerce players such as Wayfair Inc. and conventional giants such as Walmart Inc. that have expanded in the category.

Clearing out unsold goods depressed sales last year, but the early response from customers to its new merchandise was positive, the person said. The company posted $1.55 billion of revenue in its fiscal year that ended March 2, down 14% from the previous fiscal year.

Pier 1’s term loan due 2021 was quoted around 27 cents on the dollar, a sign that creditors expect to take heavy losses if the company files for court protection.

Coleman-Lochner, Townsend and Doherty write for Bloomberg.