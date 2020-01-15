States make closing argument to block T-Mobile-Sprint merger

States suing to block T-Mobile US Inc.’s planned acquisition of Sprint Corp. are making their final pitch to a federal judge that a tie-up of the wireless carriers would undermine competition and cost consumers billions of dollars a year in higher bills.

U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero in New York began hearing closing arguments Wednesday in the states’ antitrust lawsuit against the $26.5-billion deal, which would unite the third- and fourth-largest U.S. wireless carriers and create a rival to market leaders AT&T Corp. and Verizon Communications Inc.

The non-jury trial in the lawsuit filed by 13 states and the District of Columbia began Dec. 9. T-Mobile was scheduled to make its final argument later Wednesday. Marrero may take a few months to issue a ruling.

New York Atty. Gen. Letitia James — who with her California counterpart Xavier Becerra is leading the case — was in the courtroom, as were Sprint Chairman Marcelo Claure and T-Mobile Chief Executive John Legere.

Advertisement

Marrero elicited laughter from the packed courtroom when he jokingly asked if U.S. Atty. Gen. William Barr was planning to make an appearance. “I take it the response means no,” Marrero said. Barr’s Department of Justice argued in a recent filing that the judge should defer to the department’s approval of the merger.

The judge otherwise asked no questions during the states’ argument. Blair Levin, an analyst at New Street Research who has been following the trial and was in court Wednesday, said that could indicate Marrero mostly agrees with the states.

“Their argument is fundamentally sound,” Levin said after the states presented their argument. “This could go either way, but I think the states have the advantage.”

The spread between T-Mobile’s offer price for Sprint and Sprint’s trading price hit a high Tuesday, indicating investors’ increasing skepticism that the deal will close.

Advertisement

Glenn Pomerantz, a lawyer for the states, said in the closing argument that a combination of T-Mobile and Sprint presumptively would violate antitrust law because it would significantly consolidate the U.S. wireless market and give the combined company a market share of nearly 40% of wireless subscribers.

According to Pomerantz, the deal would eliminate Sprint as a low-cost competitor, giving T-Mobile the power to raise prices by $4.6 billion. He also said an independent Sprint would still be an effective competitor in the market. The companies have argued that Sprint would not remain a viable national carrier without the deal.

“There’s absolutely no reason to take that risk,” Pomerantz told Marrero. “We have only four national competitors, and we need all of them.”

The Justice Department and the Federal Communications Commission approved the deal after the companies agreed to sell assets to Dish Network Corp. to set up a new wireless competitor. Pomerantz said Dish would not be a true competitor because it would rely on T-Mobile’s network for years and will have far fewer subscribers than Sprint does today.