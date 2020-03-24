Two workers at SpaceX test positive for the coronavirus

Two workers at SpaceX’s Hawthorne rocket factory have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to an industry official familiar with the matter.

Because of the positive test results, the company sent some of its workers home to quarantine and watch for symptoms of the virus, according to CNBC. SpaceX did not respond to a request for comment. The Telegraph first reported the news.

The Elon Musk-led company is considered an essential business under the state’s “Safer at Home” order since it is a defense contractor.

SpaceX’s main design, manufacturing and engineering work is done at its Hawthorne headquarters. It’s where the company works on its Falcon 9 rockets and its Dragon capsules.

The news comes as Musk says SpaceX is working on providing ventilators to aid in the fight against the coronavirus. Musk bought from China more than 1,200 ventilators, which arrived in Los Angeles on Monday night. Healthcare experts have said it can take months to ramp up production of ventilators, especially for manufacturers who do not normally make the machines.

Musk initially resisted county orders to shut down his Tesla electric car factory in Fremont. Later, the company said it would temporarily end production on March 23 to comply with San Francisco Bay Area restrictions related to the coronavirus outbreak.