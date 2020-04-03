Review: WAHVE offers remote work for seasoned workers in accounting, insurance

What: WAHVE, or Work At Home Vintage Experts, finds remote work for seasoned workers in the accounting, insurance and human resources fields
Expected pay: Varies by job and experience
Husl$core: $$$$ (scale of 5)
Commissions & fees: Not available
Where: Nationwide
Requirements: Extensive — 15 to 25 years — experience; pass an interview and further screening
WAHVE finds jobs in the insurance, accounting and human resources fields. The site is looking for people in their 50s and 60s who want flexible schedules. WAHVE is primarily interested in people with contemporary experience, who won’t mind taking a pay cut for additional flexibility.
Applicants are interviewed and added to a pool of ready workers that can be matched with jobs as they come up. WAHVE’s corporate clients employ these workers for part-time and temporary positions that the worker completes from home.
WAHVE acts as a go-between, providing equipment to workers where required. This arrangement presumably allows the site to take a cut of worker wages. However, the precise percentage or formula is not disclosed.
Though some jobs are clearly full-time, the positions do not come with benefits. You are also likely to earn considerably less than you would at a similar job where you are formally employed. This is the main complaint in worker reviews — lower pay; no benefits. However, workers appear enthusiastic about the job flexibility. If you are looking for a way to phase into retirement and work in the relevant fields, WAHVE may be worth a try.
Other sites where you can find flexible, professional work include AccountingDepartment.com, FlexProfessionals and FreeUp.
What users say (from Indeed):
- A word to the wise: know your financial requirements before agreeing to contract terms, as you are your best advocate. My experience is that there is no support in this area.
- After working in a stressful office atmosphere I found WAHVE and was able to utilize my experience and knowledge in a completely stress-free environment. I no longer need to commute and find the freedom of working at home wonderful. While my current position is considered full-time I’m able to work only as many hours as necessary to complete my tasks. My WAHVE teammates are completely supportive and helpful and the WAHVE leadership checks in with me on a regular basis to make sure all is good. But there are no benefits. And the salary is considerably less than what I’m used to.
- I love my work at WAHVE. I make my own hours and I can work anywhere where there’s an internet connection. My expert skills are put to use daily which is great. But the lack of benefits is a negative. I get healthcare through my husband.
- You do not know when your next assignment will start so there is no stability. The pay is not that much and there are no benefits.
- I can start work early from my home and do not have to drive anywhere. If the assignment is out of state, like NY, I can start at 6 am my time and stop work at 2:00.