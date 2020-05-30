New era of spaceflight dawns as SpaceX sends NASA astronauts into orbit

For the first time in nine years, NASA astronauts launched to orbit from U.S. soil. And for the first time ever, their ride to space was a craft designed and owned by a private company.

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley rocketed to space Saturday afternoon aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, en route to the International Space Station. Despite some initial weather concerns, SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 3:22 p.m. EDT. The capsule is set to dock at the station early Sunday morning at 10:29 a.m. EDT.

Saturday’s launch was the start of a test flight evaluating Crew Dragon’s systems and capabilities. As the first crew ever to ride in the capsule, Behnken and Hurley will ensure everything works as expected before NASA certifies the spacecraft to regularly transport its astronauts to the space station.

The launch, and years of work leading up to this point, marked a shift in how NASA does business.

For decades, NASA owned and operated the craft that ferried its astronauts to space. Contractors built the spacecraft, but they did so with heavy input from NASA.

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley with their zero-gravity indicator. (SpaceX)

After the space shuttle was retired in 2011, the U.S. relied solely on Russia to transport its astronauts to the space station. Those rides aren’t cheap — a seat on the Russian Soyuz spacecraft costs about $70 million to $80 million.

In 2014, NASA awarded multibillion-dollar contracts to SpaceX and Boeing Co. to develop craft to transport U.S. astronauts to the space station.

Under those contracts, SpaceX and Boeing design and own the craft and NASA is simply a customer. NASA says the arrangement lets the agency focus its attention on more ambitious missions to the moon or Mars, while commercial companies take over more routine spaceflight operations in low-Earth orbit, such as carrying cargo or crew to the space station.

The shift is also a means of cost-saving at a time when NASA’s budget is no longer close to the height it reached in the 1960s during the Apollo program.

Then, the Cold War smoldered between the U.S. and the Soviet Union. The two countries were in the midst of a space race to put the first man on the moon, and NASA’s budget reflected that. In 1966, the space agency had an inflation-adjusted budget of about $47 billion; in 2020, NASA’s budget was $22.6 billion.

“You’re not going to have that Cold War incentive every time,” said Lori Garver, NASA’s former deputy administrator from 2009-13. “Without a Cold War, we need to reduce the costs to be able to make these advancements, and we’re doing that now.”

The booster that propelled the crew to space returns to Earth and lands with precision, left, on the droneship Of Course I Still Love You in the Atlantic Ocean. (SpaceX)

SpaceX made history in 2012 when its uncrewed Dragon cargo capsule became the first commercial spacecraft to dock with the space station. The Hawthorne company now regularly transports cargo for NASA to the space station, as does Northrop Grumman Corp.

On Saturday, SpaceX achieved another milestone as its Crew Dragon capsule became the first private spacecraft to carry astronauts to orbit.

SpaceX has long aspired to launch humans to space. The company, led by Chief Executive Elon Musk, plans to eventually use its Crew Dragon capsule to carry tourists on trips to the space station and even higher up in space.

“We were founded in 2002 to fly people to low-Earth orbit, the moon and Mars,” SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell told reporters earlier this month. “NASA has certainly made that possible.”

The Crew Dragon spacecraft with astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley aboard separates from the second stage of the Falcon 9 rocket that propelled them into low-Earth orbit. (SpaceX)

In 18 years, SpaceX has transformed from scrappy upstart to aerospace titan. The company whose first three rocket launches ended in failure has now made landing first-stage boosters back on Earth seem routine and amassed a diverse group of customers including commercial satellite operators, the U.S. military and NASA.

SpaceX’s ultimate goal, however, is to colonize Mars. The company is working on a prototype of its Mars spaceship called Starship, though early versions have failed in tests.

The Crew Dragon launch was originally set for Wednesday, but inclement weather — specifically, too much electricity in the atmosphere — forced a scrub just 15 minutes before lift off.

Earlier Saturday, there was about a 50% chance the launch would take off, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said on the launch webcast in the morning. About two hours before liftoff, a camera showing the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon capsule on the launchpad had raindrops on its lens.

But in the end, the weather cooperated.