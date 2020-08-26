Did a Black-owned business in your neighborhood close?

Brand Blvd. was eerily empty at noon, at a time when it usually is very busy, due to the novel coronavirus COVID 19 restrictions, in Glendale on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Restaurants and other businesses remained opened but very little vehicles or foot traffic was found. Restaurants can only seel food for pick-up or delivery.

