Did a Black-owned business in your neighborhood close?
Your guide to our new economic reality.
Get our free business newsletter for insights and tips for getting by.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Your guide to our new economic reality.
Get our free business newsletter for insights and tips for getting by.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Rachel Schnalzer is an audience engagement editor for the Los Angeles Times. She writes The Times’ business newsletter and travel newsletter. Schnalzer graduated from Johns Hopkins University and worked at BuzzFeed and Snap before joining The Times in 2019.
More From the Los Angeles Times
In Beverly Hills, a newly built mansion owned by NFL star Tony Gonzalez is on the market for $29.988 million.
NBA superstar Russell Westbrook has sold his home in the Beverly Hills Post Office area for $4.375 million.
In Miami Beach, a waterfront mansion owned by singer-songwriter Cher in the ’90s is on the market for $22 million.
California has a housing crisis. A bill would allow a duplex on most single-family parcels
California has a housing crisis. A bill would allow a duplex on most single-family parcels
California bill would end single-family zoning by allowing duplexes on single family parcels.