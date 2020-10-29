Adaptation, determination, luck: How four small businesses are surviving the pandemic

As at so many other companies, big and small, Belva Anakwenze, 43, and her four employees have kept Abacus Financial Business Management going from hastily assembled home office spaces at kitchen tables, bedroom nightstands, back porches and the like.

Anakwenze, Abacus’ principal and business manager, has taken appropriately distanced client meetings in the driveway, and so far none of the neighbors in her gated community have complained. Sometimes, it’s in the backyard, as she adjusts to schedules of husband and sons.

She’s made sharp pivots in the past, such as like when Anakwenze changed her client base from professional athletes, who weren’t good at following advice, to entertainment industry talent, including actors, directors, producers and writers. For them and their closely held companies, Abacus handles the day-to-day financial affairs as well as helps them plan and invest.

Anakwenze is still taking on new business, increasing the number of clients by about half, but the entertainment industry’s long shutdown means that many new and old clients haven’t been able to pay yet as restrictions have only just begun to loosen.

It’s a risk, she knows: Profits are down 10% to 15% so far this year, although a small loan from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, designed to help businesses during the pandemic, helped.

“We make money when they make money,” Anakwenze said of her clients.

At the same time, accounting software and other costs have increased. And Anakwenze is paying rent for an office that she hasn’t really used since March. When the lease expired in August, she took the risk of extending it through the end of the year, albeit with declining hopes.

Online messaging with her employees stretches into the wee hours, even though participants are nearby.

“I have an employee working at midnight, because it’s the quiet time; the kids are finally asleep,” Anakwenze said. “I have one putting hours in on weekends, when there’s no home schooling. So, it’s not a weekday, 9 to 5 job. And not being able to just talk to someone at the next desk, that lack of free flowing questions and getting answers, has been a real challenge.”

She’s even gotten used to employees suddenly hanging up on her.

“When their child is having a meltdown, you go deal with the meltdown,” Anakwenze said with a laugh.

“We’re trying to take this thing one month at a time and just see. Is it going to clear up? Is it going to get worse? So, we’re just trying to buy time and stay as nimble as we possibly can,” Anakwenze said.

