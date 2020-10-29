COVID-19 devastated California’s small businesses. Here are three that didn’t survive

The Awesome Playground was in the first wave of Los Angeles businesses to close as a result of the pandemic, shutting its doors in March.

Owner Kay Osorio opened the Awesome Playground in Highland Park 10 years ago, after becoming a mother and looking for a way to balance her personal and professional lives. She strove to give the children’s play destination and birthday mainstay a down-to-earth vibe: “I wanted it to feel like we were inviting people into a home setting.”

This approach helped build a loyal customer base. “We’ve seen nannies come through with different sets of kids throughout the years,” Osorio said. In addition to the colorful play sets and toys offered to children, Awesome Playground provided parents and caregivers with thoughtful touches such as free Wi-Fi and an area to have coffee.

But when the coronavirus crisis began making headlines in Southern California, Osorio knew immediately it could have a devastating effect on her business. “At the beginning of March, there were less and less open play customers coming. People had started canceling their birthday parties,” she said. After more cancellations in the second week of March, Osorio saw the writing on the wall. “I thought, you know, that you just can’t go on.”

Kay Osorio, the owner of Awesome Playground, with son Jimmy and husband David outside the children’s play destination. (Kay Osorio)

Advertisement

Her first worry was rent. “Right when the pandemic started, and I felt like it was gonna be a bad situation, maybe the second week of March, I called my landlord,” Osorio said. She asked her landlord to abate her rent for April, but her landlord urged her to look for government assistance instead.

Osorio wasn’t interested in applying for a loan, which she believed would be impossible to repay after months of minimal revenues.

The Awesome Playground “was never super profitable,” she said. And unlike other businesses that have been able to pivot to outdoor-only or remote offerings, “we couldn’t come up with another way to deliver our service.”

Osorio was able to close the Awesome Playground without breaking her lease thanks to what she had previously viewed as a piece of misfortune: a substantial rent increase her landlord imposed in October 2019. When she expressed her concern that this rent increase would be unsustainable, her landlord offered to switch to a month-to-month lease. Five months later, she was able to walk away from her lease without owing additional rent — an action many other business owners hurt by the pandemic have been unable to take.

Osorio does not have immediate plans to reopen, given the altered outlook on indoor activities. “If I were a parent of a small child, I’d probably be pretty cautious about going back to indoor playgrounds” even after the state allowed businesses to fully reopen, she said.

She says she’ll miss Awesome Playground clientele. “There are some really amazing people I’ve had so many conversations with over the years,” she said. “I feel like Awesome Playground was a big giant second home to people.”