The Standard Hotel in West Hollywood is shutting down

The Standard hotel in West Hollywood in 2014
Pedestrians and cars pass the Standard hotel on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood in 2014.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Hugo MartínStaff Writer 
The Standard hotel on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood is scheduled to close Friday, 22 years after opening with the financial support of such celebrities as Leonardo DiCaprio, Cameron Diaz and Benicio del Toro.

The location was the first that hotelier Andre Balazs opened in the Standard chain of boutique hotels. The chain, which has grown to six locations in the Los Angeles area, New York, Miami and London, operates under parent company Standard International. Balazs stepped down as the company’s chairman in 2017.

A Standard International representative could not be reached for immediate comment Thursday, but the hotel posted a notice on Instagram saying it was “unable to prevent a significant increase to its lease, which makes operating the property impossible.⁣⁣"

Hugo Martín

Hugo Martín covers the travel industries, including airlines and theme parks, for the Los Angeles Times Business section. A native Californian, Martín was part of the Metro staff that won three Pulitzer Prizes in 1993, 1995 and 1998.

