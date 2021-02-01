Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
SpaceX announces first all-private-astronaut mission into orbit

SpaceX Crew Dragon prototype
A prototype of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon spacecraft is displayed at the company’s headquarters in Hawthorne in 2018.
(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)
By Samantha MasunagaStaff Writer 
In a new chapter of commercial spaceflight, SpaceX plans to launch a crew of only private astronauts into orbit — the world’s first such mission.

The Elon Musk-led company announced Monday that it’s set to launch tech entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, chief executive of payments firm Shift4 Payments, and three others as early as the fourth quarter of this year. The mission, named Inspiration4, is intended to increase support for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The crew would be aboard SpaceX’s Crew Dragon astronaut capsule, which ferried two cadres of NASA astronauts to the International Space Station last year.

Samantha Masunaga

Samantha Masunaga is a business reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She’s worked at the paper since 2014.

