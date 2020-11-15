Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Business

Watch SpaceX launch four astronauts to the International Space Station

×
By Samantha MasunagaStaff Writer 
Share

Six months after launching astronauts for the first time, SpaceX is sending another crew to the International Space Station.

The Elon Musk-led company plans to launch three NASA astronauts and one astronaut from Japan’s space agency Sunday at 7:27 p.m. Eastern time from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi are set to stay aboard the space station for a six-month mission.

The launch, originally scheduled for Saturday, was delayed until Sunday because of the weather. The crew capsule is set to dock at the space station Monday after a 16-hour flight.

Sunday’s launch is expected to usher in new and additional commercial opportunities in low-Earth orbit. There are movies to be shot, beauty products to be promoted and tourists to be welcomed to the space station.

Advertisement

Business

This SpaceX launch will open the door to more business in space: ‘It’s a massive market’

In this Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, image released by SpaceX/NASA, NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 astronauts, from left, mission specialist Shannon Walker, pilot Victor Glover, and Crew Dragon commander Michael Hopkins, all NASA astronauts, and mission specialist Soichi Noguchi, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut, gesture during crew equipment interface testing at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, Calif. SpaceX’s second astronaut flight is off until mid-November 2020 because red lacquer dripped into tiny vent holes in two rocket engines that now must be replaced. (SpaceX/NASA via AP)

Business

This SpaceX launch will open the door to more business in space: ‘It’s a massive market’

On Sunday, SpaceX will embark on the first of its regular missions to launch crew to the International Space Station. It’s expected to usher in more commercial opportunities in low-Earth orbit.

This is the first so-called operational flight for SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule. Last week, NASA certified the spacecraft for regular transport of astronauts to and from the space station.

The approval came after a crewed test flight this year saw NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley launch to space, attach the craft to the space station and splash down safely in the Gulf of Mexico.

After reviewing data from the test flight, SpaceX made some changes to the capsule, including a new heat shield design intended to prevent the deeper-than-expected erosion that was seen in four small parts of the capsule’s bottom after the test flight.

Advertisement

Hawthorne-based SpaceX also improved part of the capsule’s barometric pressure sensor to give more accurate measurements to help determine when to deploy the spacecraft’s drogue parachutes, which help slow it for splashdown.

The company also replaced two engines on the Falcon 9 rocket that carried the Crew Dragon capsule to space. It had found that two tiny vent holes were clogged by masking lacquer, which could have caused engine damage when the engines fired up.

Business

Building a rocket is hard. But building a parachute is boggling

The Apollo 15 spacecraft glided to a safe splashdown in the Pacific Ocean on two of its three parachutes as Astronauts David R. Scott, Alfred M. Worden and James Irwin completed their 12-day lunar mission. The third parachute collapsed, but did not endanger the astronauts, who completed this nations most ambitious lunar mission to date. Splashdown took place at 4:46 p.m. EDT; 333 miles north of Hawaii, August 7, 1972, and 295 hours after the astronauts were launched from the Kennedy Space Center. (AP Photo)

Business

Building a rocket is hard. But building a parachute is boggling

Even SpaceX and Boeing, which have accomplished great engineering feats, are still grappling with the tech.

Business
Samantha Masunaga

Samantha Masunaga is a business reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She’s worked at the paper since 2014.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement