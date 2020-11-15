Watch SpaceX launch four astronauts to the International Space Station

Six months after launching astronauts for the first time, SpaceX is sending another crew to the International Space Station.

The Elon Musk-led company plans to launch three NASA astronauts and one astronaut from Japan’s space agency Sunday at 7:27 p.m. Eastern time from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi are set to stay aboard the space station for a six-month mission.

The launch, originally scheduled for Saturday, was delayed until Sunday because of the weather. The crew capsule is set to dock at the space station Monday after a 16-hour flight.

Sunday’s launch is expected to usher in new and additional commercial opportunities in low-Earth orbit. There are movies to be shot, beauty products to be promoted and tourists to be welcomed to the space station .

This is the first so-called operational flight for SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule. Last week, NASA certified the spacecraft for regular transport of astronauts to and from the space station.

The approval came after a crewed test flight this year saw NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley launch to space, attach the craft to the space station and splash down safely in the Gulf of Mexico.

After reviewing data from the test flight, SpaceX made some changes to the capsule, including a new heat shield design intended to prevent the deeper-than-expected erosion that was seen in four small parts of the capsule’s bottom after the test flight.

Hawthorne-based SpaceX also improved part of the capsule’s barometric pressure sensor to give more accurate measurements to help determine when to deploy the spacecraft’s drogue parachutes, which help slow it for splashdown.

The company also replaced two engines on the Falcon 9 rocket that carried the Crew Dragon capsule to space. It had found that two tiny vent holes were clogged by masking lacquer, which could have caused engine damage when the engines fired up.