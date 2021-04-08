Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Business

Space Force acquisitions and technology division will be based in L.A. area

U.S. military members take an oath
Members of the U.S. military take an oath during a February ceremony for Air Force personnel transitioning to the Space Force.
(Noah Berger / Associated Press)
By Samantha MasunagaStaff Writer 
Share

One of the U.S. Space Force’s three main prongs, the division that will develop and buy space technologies and services, will be based in the Los Angeles area, officials announced Thursday.

The Los Angeles Air Force Base’s Space and Missile Systems Center in El Segundo will become the headquarters of the planned division, which is named Space Systems Command. The division is set to become official this summer after its leader is selected and receives Senate confirmation.

Space Systems Command will be in charge of developing and acquiring space capabilities, including launch services and developmental testing. It will also oversee the Space Force’s science and technology activities.

One of the Space Force’s two other planned divisions is already established. Space Operations Command, which was created in October and is based at Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado, is in charge of military space assets such as satellites. The other, Space Training and Readiness Command, is set to be established this year and will focus on training Space Force personnel.

Advertisement

Created in 2019 as the first new U.S. armed service since 1947, the Space Force was established with the mission of protecting U.S. interests in space — operations that had been spread throughout the nation’s other military branches. Some of those operations have already transitioned to the Space Force, which has also been gaining personnel and funding.

Business

What happens to the Space Force after the Trump administration?

In this photo released by the U.S. Air Force, Capt. Ryan Vickers stands for a photo to display his new service tapes after taking his oath of office to transfer from the U.S. Air Force to the U.S. Space Force at Al-Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. Space Force, the first new U.S. military service since the creation of the Air Force in 1947, now has some 20 members stationed at Qatar's Al-Udeid Air Base in its first foreign deployment. (Staff Sgt. Kayla White/U.S. Air Force via AP)

Business

What happens to the Space Force after the Trump administration?

President Trump championed the creation of the Space Force, but he has done little to ensure it has the funding, staffing and authority to succeed.

BusinessCaliforniaWorld & Nation
Samantha Masunaga

Samantha Masunaga is a business reporter for the Los Angeles Times. She’s worked at the paper since 2014.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement