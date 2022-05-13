Advertisement
Business

Starbucks stores in Long Beach, Lakewood unionize as labor movement hits Southern California

A Starbucks logo in a shop window
A national labor movement sweeping through the Starbucks coffee chain has arrived in Southern California, with two stores voting to unionize.
(Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
By Suhauna HussainStaff Writer 
Workers at two Southern California Starbucks locations, one in Lakewood and one in Long Beach, voted to join a union Friday, bringing the total number of unionized Starbucks locations in California to four.

The votes came days after the first union victories for Starbucks workers in California at two Santa Cruz stores. They are part of a national campaign to organize the coffee giant that has spread rapidly across the country over the last six months.

Twenty-four workers at the store near Candlewood Street and Lakewood Boulevard in Lakewood voted in favor of the union, with one voting against. At the Starbucks location by Redondo Avenue and 7th Street in Long Beach, 13 workers voted unanimously to join the union.

Workers at the two stores announced their intent to unionize March 7, writing in open letters that they felt overworked, understaffed and underpaid.

Starbucks did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The company has tried to quell the unionization effort, telling staff that it prefers to address workplace concerns directly.

Business
Suhauna Hussain

Suhauna Hussain is a reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2018, she wrote for the Tampa Bay Times, the Center for Public Integrity, the East Bay Express, the Chronicle of Higher Education, and independent student-run newspaper, the Daily Californian. Hussain was raised in L.A. and graduated from UC Berkeley with a degree in political economy.

