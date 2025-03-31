Nine affordable lunch spots in L.A. for a meal that costs $15 or less

You may have noticed the prices at the grocery store or your favorite restaurant on the rise as businesses struggle to keep up with the soaring costs of goods and labor. No matter who you are, the effects of inflation are widespread and jarring.

I’m ever cognizant of this as someone who eats out for a living, and I’ve watched my tabs grow at restaurants all over the city. But it’s still the best way to fall in love with Los Angeles, even if you’re on a budget.

Maybe it stems from the summers I spent helping my grandmother cut coupons at her kitchen table, but I’m never prouder than when I find a deal, and get to share it.

The following is a guide to some of my favorite meals priced at $15 or less before tax and tip. Some of these deals are specific to lunch, and others you can enjoy any time of day. There’s a soul-nourishing plate of fried chicken and greens in Chatsworth, beef noodle soup in Hacienda Heights and an entire menu of $9 dishes in Santa Monica.

Advertisement

And if there’s a meal deal you love, please share the wealth in the comments below.