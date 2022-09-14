California launches suit against Amazon alleging anticompetitive contracts with retailers

California Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta announced a lawsuit against Amazon on Wednesday, accusing the Seattle-based e-commerce giant of anticompetitive behavior in its dealings with third-party merchants.

“For years, California consumers have paid more for their online purchases because of Amazon’s anticompetitive contracting practices,” Bonta said in a statement issued prior to a Wednesday news conference. “Amazon coerces merchants into agreements that keep prices artificially high, knowing full well that they can’t afford to say no. With other e-commerce platforms unable to compete on price, consumers turn to Amazon as a one-stop-shop for all their purchases.”

The result, he added, is continued market dominance for a trillion-dollar-plus company that only got bigger during the pandemic — “allowing the company to make increasingly untenable demands on its merchants and costing consumers more at checkout across California.”

Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The attorney general’s office alleges that Amazon broke California’s Unfair Competition Law — the legal basis for a wide variety of consumer protection suits — and the Cartwright Act, a state antitrust law.

Under their agreements with Amazon, third-party retailers and wholesalers have been barred from offering lower prices on other sites, including not just those of Amazon competitors such as Walmart, Target and eBay but also, in some cases, their own websites, the attorney general’s office said in a news release.

What more, merchants can be obligated to compensate the tech giant if other online outlets do offer better prices, the statement adds. Noncompliant merchants reportedly “face sanctions such as less prominent listings and even the possibility of termination or suspension.”

According to a copy of the suit, data analysis undertaken by Bonta’s office indicated that merchants typically did not lower their Amazon prices in order to comply with the contracts, instead raising them elsewhere.

Bonta now wants the San Francisco Superior Court to prohibit Amazon from engaging in these contracts, and have the company “return its ill-gotten gains” and account for the increased prices that consumers have had to pay as a result.

The attorney general’s office told The Times that the impending litigation will be lengthy, but declined to offer a specific timeline for the case.

It’s not the first shot the attorney general has fired across Big Tech’s bow, despite the sector’s prominence in the state. In March, Bonta announced an inter-state investigation into the risks the social media app TikTok poses to children; that undertaking followed a similar investigation into Instagram which Bonta announced in late 2021.