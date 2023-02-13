Advertisement
Business

About 19 million employees could miss work Monday after the Super Bowl, survey says

A person in an eagle costume rides someone's shoulders amid a crowd of people in the street
Eagles fans in Philadelphia take to the streets after the team’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday.
(Fatih Aktas / Getty Images)
By Summer LinStaff Writer 
About 19 million U.S. employees could miss work Monday after the Super Bowl, according to a new survey.

Nearly 1 in 5 workers surveyed said they would miss at least some work. That comes out to about 26.6 million people, including 18.8 million who won’t work at all and 7.8 million who will start late the day after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Super Bowl LVII.

The estimates are based on the results of a survey of more than 1,200 adult employees conducted online between Jan. 26 and Jan. 30 by the Harris Poll for the Workforce Institute, a business research firm. Among the respondents, 74% work full time, 60% work at a physical workplace and 62% identify as a manager who has at least one direct person reporting to them.

About 10.9 million workers could plan to take Monday off as a pre-approved personal day, while 4.7 million would be no-shows, 3.1 million would call in sick even though they aren’t sick, and 9.4 million would decide last-minute what to do.

Managers also plan to miss work, with about 23% of managers saying they’ll miss work or go in late Monday. Only 6% of people who manage others plan to notify their direct reports of their plans. About 5% of managers said they’ll “ghost” work and won’t tell their own managers.

On Super Bowl Sunday, according to the survey’s estimates, about 17.2 million employees were expected to get out of work, fake a sick call or skip out on a Sunday night shift in order to watch the game.

